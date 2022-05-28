SNO vs VEL Dream11 Prediction, Women’s T20 Challenge 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury Update

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Supernovas had a fantastic start to the Women’s T20 Challenge this year when they beat the Trailblazers by 49 runs. Unfortunately, the side was unable to sustain its winning momentum in the round-robin stage and lost out to Deepti Sharma’s Velocity.

As the two teams face each other once again in the tournament final, the Supernovas will be looking to avenge their defeat and take home the trophy for the third time. The match will take place on Saturday, 28 May at Pune’s MCA Stadium.

Velocity, on the other hand, are coming off a heart-breaking loss in their previous fixture against Smriti Mandhana’s Trailblazers. The Deepti Sharma-led side failed to reach the target of 190 by just 16 runs, despite Kiran Navgire scoring the fastest half-century in the tournament’s history.

The uncapped Indian batter slammed her a half century off just 25 balls in her maiden appearance in the Women’s T20 Challenge. She went to play a stupendous knock of 69 off 34, including 5 fours and 5 maximums.

The two teams appear well-matched, making it a cracker of a contest. Ahead of the match between Supernovas and Velocity, here is everything you need to know:

Supernovas vs Velocity Telecast

Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 1 channels will broadcast the Supernovas vs Velocity encounter.

Supernovas vs Velocity Live Streaming

The match between Supernovas and Velocity is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Supernovas vs Velocity Match Details

The Supernovas vs Velocity match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Saturday, 28 May, at 7:30 PM IST.

Supernovas vs Velocity Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Deepti Sharma

Vice-Captain: Kiran Navgire

Suggested Playing XI for SNO vs VEL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Taniya Bhatia

Batsmen: Kiran Navgire, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Deandra Dottin, Alana King, Harmanpreet Kaur

Bowlers: Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh

Supernovas vs Velocity Probable XIs:

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Alana King, Deandra Dottin, Priya Punia, Harleen Deol, Taniya Bhatia, Sune Luus, Meghna Singh, V Chandu, Sophie Ecclestone.

Velocity: Deepti Sharma (captain), Sneh Rana, Kiran Navgire, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Laura Wolvaadrt, Simran Bahadur, Kate Cross, Natthankan Chantham, Radha Yadav, Ayabonga Khaka.

