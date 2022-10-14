Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Arjun Tendulkar claims four-fer, halts Hyderabad batting juggernaut

Arjun Tendulkar, playing for Goa rocked the Hyderabad batting unit with an excellent spell in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) group B match on Friday.

Tendulkar opened the bowling for Goa and ended with brilliant figures of 4/10 in his quota of four overs.

He dismissed Prateek Reddy in the powerplay for three runs. However, his other wickets came at the death as he sent back Rahul Buddhi and Ravi Teja in the 17th over.

He came back in the 19th over and got the important wicket of well-settled Tilak Varma, batting on 62.



Tendulkar’s effort ensured that Hyderabad were reduced to less than 200 after a 112-run partnership for the second wicket.

Tendulkar has been the bowling mainstay for Goa in the SMAT 2022, having picked six wickets in three games now.

However, Hyderabad were able to post a decent total of 177/6 batting first against Goa. Besides Varma’s 62, Tanmay Agarwal scored a crucial half-century as Tendulkar dismissed other batters in single digits.

Goa started their chase decently, scoring 18 runs in the first three overs, without losing any wickets.

