SLC seeks Rs 43.5 crore in damages from Arjuna Ranatunga for defamatory accusations

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) administrators are seeking LKR 2 billion (more than Rs 43.5 crore) from 1996 World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga for making false and derogatory statements.

The SLC in a statement said that its Executive Committee, at an emergency meeting held on Monday, decided to take legal action against the former captain after extensively deliberating on the "false, derogatory and distorted statement" made by Ranatunga in a recent media interview.

The SLC also confirmed that they have sent Letters of Demand (LOD) for LKR 2 billion to Ranatunga, the newly-appointed chairman of the National Sports Council.

As per the statement by the SLC, Ranatunga "has spoken with malicious intent, damaging the goodwill and reputation of the SLC and have deliberately made public comments by making false and defamatory accusations against the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket."

Accordingly, Members of the Executive Committee have sent Letters of Demand to Ranatunga, claiming LKR 2 Billion as damages for the loss of reputation that occurred to Sri Lanka Cricket and its officials by the said false and derogatory statement.

Ranatunga made 93 Test and 269 ODI appearances for Sri Lanka between 1982 and 2000, leading the national team in 56 Tests and 193 one-dayers throughout the 1990s.

