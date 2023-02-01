Former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq on Wednesday criticised PCB’s move of potentially rehiring Mickey Arthur, terming it as a ‘slap on Pakistan cricket’.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Arthur, a former Pakistan coach, is likely to return to the Pakistan setup as the men’s team director. This comes after Najam Sethi had taken over as interim chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in December.

It is fair to note that PCB’s talks with Arthur had fallen off earlier in January, but the board is inching closer to accepting Arthur as a team director, and not as head coach.

“It’s a slap on our cricket system that we are not able to find a high-profile full-time coach,” Misbah-ul-Haq was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

“It’s a shame that the best ones do not want to come and we insist on having someone who is looking at Pakistan as a second option.

“I blame our own system, which is vulnerable enough with so many weak lines for anyone to exploit it. We are to be blamed ourselves that we have disrespected and discredited our own people to make a bad image. The present and former lot don’t respect each other, with media and former players using their own YouTube channels for ratings, grossly hitting the credibility and value of our cricket which, as as result, gives an impression that we are not capable,” added the former coach.

The 48-year-old added that Pakistan were ‘always under pressure’.

“The Pakistan cricket fan is always disgruntled; he is picking up things from the media and is under the wrong impression. Players speaking against each other with grudges and talking openly with disdain just devalues our community, and that becomes the common perception. Our cricket has been constantly under pressure with wavered and subjective opinions. The game is hardly a subject of objective and constructive discussion.

“Cricket is the most popular sport in the country but sadly never hits the headlines in the right way. It’s chaos; former cricketers ridiculing their fellow cricketers on national channels with fans getting the wrong sense. There is no empathy, no respect, and no conducive environment in the cricketing quarter of our country,” added Misbah.

Mickey Arthur, who has coached Pakistan from 2016 to 2019, is currently serving as head coach of Derbyshire County Cricket Club, and should he accept the job offer from Pakistan, it will be his second simultaneous coaching job. According to ESPNcricinfo, Arthur will not be with the Pakistan team on every tour they embark on, instead will have a select group of support staff who will be running operations.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.