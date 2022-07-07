SL vs AUS Live Streaming: How To Watch Sri Lanka vs Australia live telecast at 10 AM IST on Friday

How To Watch Sri Lanka vs Australia LIVE In India? Live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Australia's 2nd Test match today
Sri Lanka and Australia lock horns with each other in the second Test in Galle scheduled to begin on 8th July, 2022. The visitors lead the series 1-0 and the Lankan Lions need to win this second clash to manage a draw.
Spinner Nathan Lyon has been in some good form after he picked up a fifer and a four-wicket haul in the first and second innings respectively.
When is SL vs AUS 2nd Test match starting?
The SL vs AUS 2nd Test match will commence on 8th July, 2022.
Where will SL vs AUS 2nd Test match be held?
The SL vs AUS 2nd Test match will be played at Galle International Stadium, Galle.
What time will SL vs AUS 2nd Test match start?
The SL vs AUS 2nd Test match will begin at 10am (IST).
How can I watch SL vs AUS 2nd Test match LIVE?
The Live coverage of the SL vs AUS 2nd Test match will be available at Sony Sports Network and Sony Live App.
