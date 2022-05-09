'Sitting in the changing room won't get your form back': Sunil Gavaskar on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's miserable run of form in the on-going Indian Premier League has been a topic of discussion for pundits. Former India coach Ravi Shastri has suggested Kohli is "overcooked" and "needs a break." That sentiment has been echoed by former England captain Kevin Pietersen.

"Whether it's 2 months or a month-and-a-half, whether it's after England or before England. He needs a break because he has got 6-7 years of cricket left in him and you don't want to lose that with a fried brain," said Shastri.

Kohli has made 216 runs from 12 innings at an average of 19.64 and a strike-rate of 111.34 in the current IPL. On Sunday, he suffered his third golden duck of the tournament after being dismissed by J Suchith of SRH off the very first ball of the match. In total, Kohli has amassed a half century and six single digit scores.

Explained: 'Overcooked' Virat Kohli's workload

Former India captain and legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar feels sitting out won't help get the form back.

'Sunny G' opined Kohli should take rest as long as it doesn't extend to the Indian team. But he added that sitting out won't necessarily bring the touch back.

“As long as the break doesn’t mean he is missing India matches. India matches should be No. 1 priority. It’s as simple as that. I think the thing is that if you don’t play, how do you get your form back? Sitting in the change room, it’s not going to get your form back. The more you play, the more chances you have getting your form back,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

“You ask all over India, you want everybody in India who follows the game will say ‘we want the form for India’. Right? So you can’t take a break for an India game. You want Kohli to start scoring runs for India. All of us want that. All of us want to see him get back to scoring big runs again," he added.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.