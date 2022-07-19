'Sir, please get me through this World Cup': Shankar Basu reveals conversation with Hardik Pandya in 2019

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya had requested Team India trainer Shankar Basu to get him through the 2019 World Cup amidst injury and body fatigue.

Pandya had struggled with a troubled back and was out of action for a significant time after the 2019 World Cup. He also had his role reduced as a bowler.

Under the circumstances, India’s strength and conditioning coach Shankar Basu was the one who helped him.

In a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia on the latter's YouTube channel BeerBiceps, Basu opened up about his conversation with Pandya.

"Hardik is a great guy. I remember the 2019 World Cup, it was post-IPL and he was sore, having played a lot of matches. He said to me 'Sir, please get me through this World Cup. I need to be fit'. And I got him through,” Basu said.

He also said that Pandya is an easy guy to work with as he obeys the instructor without any doubts or questions.

“It is easy to work with him. He will be convinced to do whatever you want him to do. Obviously, the demand of an all-rounder is very different — understanding the body and all."

Basu highlighted that since Pandya has not played a significant amount of junior or domestic cricket, he was prone to injury.

"He had not played much of junior cricket. Suddenly, he has been catapulted to the international level, and the loads are much higher. He has to do it day in and day out. He is getting used to it now. Of course, fast bowlers and all-rounders are going to get injured every now and then. That is part and parcel of the game," Basu explained.

Pandya came back to the international arena full throttle after the IPL 2022. He also led Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL title in their debut season itself.

Since then, Pandya has made some brilliant performances for India and also won the Player of the Series award in the three-match ODI tournament against England.

