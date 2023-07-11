India are ready to start a new chapter with the two-match Test series against West Indies, which begins on 12 July in Dominica. With the inclusion of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikswad in the squad and the exclusion of Cheteshwar Pujara, India are expected to start building for the future. Also in the squad are players like Ishan Kishan and Mukesh Kumar who could also make their debuts.

There have been multiple reports on who can get a chance in the first Test but it’s felt that Yashasvi Jaiswal is set for his entry into Test cricket. It has also been reported that Yashasvi Jaiswal could be asked to open the innings and Shubamn Gill could bat at the No 3 spot.

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh is of the opinion that “no one should” touch Gill’s opening position.

Gill, who averages 33 in Tests with 921 runs, has played as an opener in 29 out of 30 innings. His only innings as not an opener came at No 3 slot where he scored 47 runs.

“According to me, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill should open and Yashasvi Jaiswal should play at No. 3. A lot of people were saying that Yashasvi should be made to open and Shubman should be played down the order – I don’t think so because Shubman has made it his own place. He (Gill) has got that position based on his performance. So, no one should touch his position. I will play Yashasvi at No. 3. I hope he makes his debut and scores a lot of runs. He is a very good player. After that, Virat Kohli will play at No. 4 and Ajinkya Rahane will play at No. 5,” Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

On Ishan Kishan vs Srikar Bharat debate, Harbhajan wants the Andhra Pradesh gloveman to continue his duties despite the criticism of his batting.

“Ravindra Jadeja at No. 6, R Ashwin or KS Bharat at No. 7. If Ashwin bats at No. 7, then KS Bharat at No. 8. Then I will see Mohammed Siraj at No. 9. Along with him, I will see Jaydev Unadkat because he has been performing in domestic cricket for a long time and he hasn’t got many opportunities. So, I hope he gets an opportunity to play there and he shows what he can do. So I will keep Unadkat in the team and at No. 11, I will keep Mukesh Kumar. He has also performed extremely well in the Ranji Trophy due to which he has got a chance to show his prowess in the Indian team,” he said.