The India vs West Indies Test series gets underway on 12 July which marks the beginning of the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for both teams. The series begins in Dominica at the Park and moves to Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

This is going to be the first engagement between these two teams in the longest format since 2019. Incidentally, it was also the first assignment of the WTC cycle (2019-21). That time, India had won convincingly by a 2-0 margin.

Rohit Sharma & Co. will be keen on replicating that success in the upcoming series to put the right foot forward in this cycle.

A look back at head-to-head, stats and records in the India vs West Indies series:

India vs West Indies head-to-head record in Tests

West Indies lead the overall head-to-head Test record against India by 30-22. Windies last registered a win against India in May 2002.

Total matches played: 98

West Indies matches won: 30

India matches won: 22

Matches drawn: 46

India vs West Indies Test record in the Caribbean

West Indies lead the home record against India at home by 16-9. The hosts have been winless in home matches against India since May 2002. The winless run stretches back 10 Tests now. The previous win against India, at home, came at the Sabina Park. West Indies had won that series 2-1.

Total matches played: 51

West Indies matches won: 16

India matches won: 9

Matches drawn: 26

Last 5 India vs West Indies Test matches

India (416 & 168/4 dec) beat West Indies (117 & 210) by 257 runs (Aug 30-Sep 3, 2019)

India (297 & 343/7 dec) beat West Indies (222 & 100) by 318 runs (Aug 22-26, 2019)

West Indies (62/2) vs. India, Match Drawn (Aug 18-23, 2016)

India (353 & 217/7 dec) beat West Indies (225 & 108) by 237 runs (Aug 9-14, 2016)

India (500/9 dec) vs. West Indies (196 & 388/6), Match Drawn (Jul 30-Aug 4, 2016)

Other stats and records from India vs West Indies in Test matches in the Caribbean:

India’s highest total: 588/8 declared at Gros Islet in 2006.

West Indies highest total: 631/8 declared at Kingston in 1962

India’s lowest total: 81 all out at Bridgetown in 1997

West Indies lowest total: 100 all out at North Sound in 2019

India’s biggest win: innings and 92 runs at North Sound in 2016

West Indies’ biggest win: innings and 97 runs at Bridgetown in 1976

Most runs in an innings by an India player: Sunil Gavaskar (220 runs in 1971)

Most runs in an innings by a West Indies player: Frank Worrell (237 runs in 1953)

Most runs in a series: Sunil Gavaskar (774 runs in 1970/71)

Best bowling figures in an innings: Jack Noreiga (9/95)

Best bowling figures in a match: Malcolm Marshall (11/89 in 1989)

Most wickets in a series: Alf Valentine (28 wickets in 1952/53)

India vs West Indies individual records and stats:

Most runs by an India player: Sunil Gavaskar (2749 runs)

Most runs by a West Indies player: Clive Lloyd (2344 runs)

Most hundreds by an India player: Sunil Gavaskar (13)

Most hundreds by a West Indies player: Gary Sobers (8)

Most runs in a series: Everton Weekes (779 runs in 1948/49)

Most wickets by an India player: Kapil Dev (89 wickets)

Most wickets by a West Indies player: Malcolm Marshall (76 wickets)

Best bowling figures in an innings: Kapil Dev (9/83)

Best bowling figures in a match: Narendra Hirwani (16/136 in 1988)

Most wickets in a series: Malcolm Marshall (33 wickets in 1983/84)