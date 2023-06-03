Former India men’s cricket team coach and Gujarat Titans mentor Gary Kirsten believes Shubman Gill has ‘incredible skills’ but it would be too early to compare him to legendary Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.

The former South Africa batter said Gill is a multi-format player and has skills to become one of the best in the world.

“He is a young player who has incredible skill and determination to be one of the best players in the world. It would be unfair to compare him to Sachin and Virat so early in his journey,” Kirsten told Cricbuzz.

Gill enters the World Test Championship final on the back of a brilliant Indian Premier League. The Gujarat Titans opener finished on 890 runs from 17 matches at an average of 59.33 with a strike rate of 157.80. He scored four fifties and three hundreds during the season. He finished not far off Virat Kohli’s record of most runs in an IPL season – 973 runs in 2016.

“I believe he has the game to successfully play across all three formats for India. You don’t often see that, these days, particularly as T20 cricket is developing and progressing so fast,” said Kirsten.

With focus now on the red ball cricket, Kirsten said, “Shubman has all the credentials to become a great player for India, across all the formats. Like any player he will be met with challenges and obstacles; how he handles those and keeps progressing will ultimately determine his long-term success. I would encourage him to keep learning and to engage with those who can offer him trusted counsel.”

