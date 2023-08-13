Shubman Gill roared back to form with a match-winning knock of 77 in the fourth T20I at Lauderhill against West Indies which India won by nine wickets. Gill’s knock from the opening position helped India level the series 2-2 with one game to go. It was also his second 50+ score in the 10 innings on the tour of West Indies across formats and came after three single-digit scores.

Gill said that he followed the “old template” to rediscover his form.

“In the first three matches, I could not even score 10, today (the) wicket was a bit better, so wanted to capitalise. Then when I got a good start, we just wanted to finish it,” Gill said in a video uploaded by BCCI.

“T20 format is like that. When you have 3-4 matches where a good shot is caught by the fielder, and you are eyeing quick runs, you don’t have time to think much…

“It’s important to go to your basics. You just look at what your template was when you were consistently scoring runs.

“You have to identify whether you are making any mistake. I felt I wasn’t making a mistake in any of the three matches. But I couldn’t convert my starts,” he added.

Coming to the match. West Indies batter first and were restricted to 178/8 with left-arm pacer Arshdeep taking three wickets for 38, while spinner Kuldeep Yadav returned match figures of 2/26.

In reply, Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal put together a 165-run opening partnership as India finished the chase in 17 overs.

The final match of the series will take place on Sunday.