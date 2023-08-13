For India, it was a must-win game at Lauderhill in Florida on Saturday but the major reason for the Men in Blue being pushed into a corner was their top-order batters failing regularly to get the big scores. The Indian openers had been below par in the first three games of the five-match series and it was the scintillating innings of 83 not out by No 3 Suryakumar Yadav in the third T20I that allowed India to have something to fight for as the caravan moved to the USA.

But for how long can India depend on Individual brilliance?

Rookie Tilak Varma made 39 and 51 in his first two T20Is, the first two games of the series as well, but the failure of other batters to show up cost India both matches despite the Mumbai Indians batter’s heroics.

Collective failure and an overcautious approach had seen India suffer on the slow tracks of the West Indies. The sluggish tracks made hitting through the line tougher but with Indian openers and the rest of the batters going into the shell too much, they made the job a lot more daunting, putting pressure on themselves.

In that context, the introduction of Yashasvi Jaiswal has come as a breath of fresh air for Team India.

After sitting out in the first two T20Is, Jaiswal was handed his debut cap for the shortest format in Guyana during the third match and while the debut lasted just two balls as the Mumbai opener got out in the first over trying to slog one over the long-on, the approach made one thing clear — Yashavi is going to take the bull by its horn.

Continuing the same approach, and helped by the batting-friendly conditions at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in the fourth T20I, Jaiswal blasted 84 not out off 51 balls including 11 fours and three sixes to take the series to the decider as India secured a nine-wicket win in the must-win clash.

Jasiwal’s audacious batting

If you think the falt pitch is solely responsible for Jasiwal propelling India to victory, one must take a relook at his dismissal in the third T20I. Not worried about his place in the side and not perturbed by the pressure of debut, Jaiswal had gone all guns blazing from the start, losing his wicket on the second ball of his innings.

Forgettable outing on debut 😟 pic.twitter.com/eBCxpX3Z2Q — FanCode (@FanCode) August 8, 2023

Taking the attack to the opposition is a part of his DNA.

On Saturday, he threw West Indies bowlers off their attacks with his bravery and by manufacturing unorthodox shots.

On 38, Jasiwal didn’t think about his fifty and instead threw his bat on a wide delivery that resulted in a slice over backward point for a four.

On 55, he reverse swept Akeal Hosein for a six over the sweeper cover.

Then there were moments when he cleared his front leg, exposed the three stumps and muscled the ball behind the deep midwicket fence.

Defending a below par total of 179, Windies would have hoped for another timid batting approach from India to wrap up the series but their plans were spoiled by the audacious Jaiswal.

Jaiswal after his innings and collecting the Player of the Match award also revealed how team management’s faith in his abilities allowed him to express himself freely.

“It is not easy, I am happy to go out there and express myself. I would like to thank the support staff and Hardik bhai, they have shown faith. That shows so much impact on my mind,” he said.

The opener was also ably supported by Shubman Gill who found his bearings in the company of Jaiswal.

Gill slammed 77 off 47 and marked his return to form.

Kuldeep breaks Windies’ back

Another player who has reaped the rewards of staying brave in T20I cricket is Kuldeep Yadav who has proved to be a thorn in West Indies’ flesh.

Hardik once again held back Kuldeep and gave him the ball immediately after the powerplay. The wrist-spinner replied with a wicket on the first ball to dismiss Nicholas Pooran and then removed West Indies captain Rovman Powell in the same over — two of their best batters — effectively ending the Caribbean side’s challenge.

Two wickets in the 1st over of the spell! Chahal in 1st T20I

Kuldeep today 💪#WIvIND #INDvWIAdFreeonFanCode pic.twitter.com/Vos81nSMbx — FanCode (@FanCode) August 12, 2023

Kuldeep finished with match figures of 2/26 from four overs and continues to lead the bowling charts in the series with six scalps from three games.

The spinner’s daredevilry to toss up the ball and an increase in the pace at which he bowls have helped him to script a redemption story but it also signals a change in India’s approach.

Team India for long has been guilty of playing cautious cricket in the T20Is when the world has moved on to uber-aggressive slam-bang philosophy. Players like Jaiswal, Gill, Varma and Kuldeep are changing that trend.