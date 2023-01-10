While the majority of Team India fans wanted the management to pick Ishan Kishan as Rohit Sharma’s opening partner in the ODIs, the captain on Monday revealed that Shubman Gill will be joining him at the top of the order in the upcoming ODIs against Sri Lanka.

Despite Ishan Kishan scoring the world’s fastest ODI double ton, off just 126 balls, last month against Bangladesh, India captain Rohit feels that Gill, who has done well for India in the past, deserves a longer run in the format.

”Both openers have done really well. But looking at how both openers have gone through, it’s fair that we give Gill a chance to have a good run,” Rohit said ahead of the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

IND vs SL ODIs: ‘Mission 2023’ gets underway for India

”Gill has got a lot of runs in the last few games, so has Ishan. I am not going to take anything away from him (Ishan). He’s been wonderful for us, got a double hundred. And, I know what it takes to get a double hundred, it is a great achievement,” said Rohit.

”But just to be honest and fair to the guys who have done really well before, we need to give those guys enough chances as well before we make that call.”

Gill has only played 15 ODIs so far for India but has 687 runs to his name at an average of over 57 and a strike rate of 99. He has also scored one century and four fifties.

The decision to pick Gill over Kishan however has not gone down well with some experts and fans. Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad took to Twitter to express his displeasure with the decision. He wrote that the fair thing to do would have been to give Kishan a long run after he made the world-record double hundred.

“Think fair would have been to give chance to a man who scored a double hundred in India’s last ODI, and in a series where India lost two games and the series. Have all the time in the world for Gill, but no way you drop a player for scoring a double ton,” Prasad tweeted.

“And if one is convinced to play Gill , then can have him bat at 3 and let Ishan keep wickets instead of KL Rahul.”

In Eng, Pant scored a hundred in the final ODI and helped India win the series. However based on T20 form was dropped from ODI team. KL Rahul on the other hand barring a couple of innings has failed consistently but retains his place.Performance is not the foremost parameter. Sad — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) January 9, 2023

“There is a reason we have underperformed in Limited overs cricket. Constant chopping changing and a guy who does brilliantly and is an X factor is dropped and mediocrity retained.”

“In Eng, Pant scored a hundred in the final ODI and helped India win the series. However, based on T20 form was dropped from ODI team. KL Rahul on the other hand, barring a couple of innings, has failed consistently but retains his place.Performance is not the foremost parameter. Sad”

Former India opener Aakash Chopra was left surprised by Team India’s decision but backed Gill and wrote that the opener deserves a “long run”.

It’s not often that you score a double-century and get benched in the following game. But then, Indian cricket had benched the triple-centurion in the next game too. Ishan today. Karun Nair back then. #IndvSL #AakashVani — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 10, 2023

Let me make it abundantly clear that Gill deserves a longer run. There’s no doubt about it. And he should have been on the tour to Bangladesh too. That one selection faux-pas created an unwanted situation where the team management is forced to take a call like this. #IndvSL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 10, 2023

There was more support for Ishan Kishan on Twitter as multiple users slammed India’s management team for ignoring the left-handed batter for Gill.

For KLRahul – you choose between Ishan Kishan n Shubhman Gill???!!! Something not right here — neeru bhatia (@neerubhatia3) January 10, 2023

Have to give Gill a fair run’: Rohit Sharma confirms Ishan Kishan will be left out for 1st ODI vs Sri Lanka. Real politics going on here. Favouritism chal raha hai — Ravi Ranjan (@RaviRanjanIn) January 9, 2023

BCCI is the most consistent team

Drops Kuldeep after man of the match

And now Ishan Kishan after double century — Abhinav Rajput (@Abhinavrt) January 9, 2023

Sacrificing Ishan Kishan to accommodate KL Rahul in the ODI team is very disappointing. For how long the team management will continue to mess up selections? They’ve turned a large talent pool into a huge disadvantage.#CricketTwitter #INDvSL — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) January 9, 2023

The India vs Sri Lanka ODI series begins on 10 January in Guwahati. The next two ODIs be played on 12 January (Kolkata) and 15 January (Thiruvananthapuram).

