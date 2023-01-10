Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • IND vs SL: Venkatesh Prasad, Twitter users slam Team India for picking Shubman Gill over Ishan Kishan

Cricket

IND vs SL: Venkatesh Prasad, Twitter users slam Team India for picking Shubman Gill over Ishan Kishan

India's decision to pick Shubman Gill over Ishan Kishan as their opener has sparked a debate on Twitter.

IND vs SL: Venkatesh Prasad, Twitter users slam Team India for picking Shubman Gill over Ishan Kishan

A majority of fans wanted India to have Ishan Kishan as an opener in ODIs instead of Shubman Gill. Image: Twitter/@ishankishan51

While the majority of Team India fans wanted the management to pick Ishan Kishan as Rohit Sharma’s opening partner in the ODIs, the captain on Monday revealed that Shubman Gill will be joining him at the top of the order in the upcoming ODIs against Sri Lanka.

Despite Ishan Kishan scoring the world’s fastest ODI double ton, off just 126 balls, last month against Bangladesh, India captain Rohit feels that Gill, who has done well for India in the past, deserves a longer run in the format.

”Both openers have done really well. But looking at how both openers have gone through, it’s fair that we give Gill a chance to have a good run,” Rohit said ahead of the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

IND vs SL ODIs: ‘Mission 2023’ gets underway for India

”Gill has got a lot of runs in the last few games, so has Ishan. I am not going to take anything away from him (Ishan). He’s been wonderful for us, got a double hundred. And, I know what it takes to get a double hundred, it is a great achievement,” said Rohit.

”But just to be honest and fair to the guys who have done really well before, we need to give those guys enough chances as well before we make that call.”

Gill has only played 15 ODIs so far for India but has 687 runs to his name at an average of over 57 and a strike rate of 99. He has also scored one century and four fifties.

The decision to pick Gill over Kishan however has not gone down well with some experts and fans. Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad took to Twitter to express his displeasure with the decision. He wrote that the fair thing to do would have been to give Kishan a long run after he made the world-record double hundred.

“Think fair would have been to give chance to a man who scored a double hundred in India’s last ODI, and in a series where India lost two games and the series. Have all the time in the world for Gill, but no way you drop a player for scoring a double ton,” Prasad tweeted.

“And if one is convinced to play Gill , then can have him bat at 3 and let Ishan keep wickets instead of KL Rahul.”

“There is a reason we have underperformed in Limited overs cricket. Constant chopping changing and a guy who does brilliantly and is an X factor is dropped and mediocrity retained.”

“In Eng, Pant scored a hundred in the final ODI and helped India win the series. However, based on T20 form was dropped from ODI team. KL Rahul on the other hand, barring a couple of innings, has failed consistently but retains his place.Performance is not the foremost parameter. Sad”

Former India opener Aakash Chopra was left surprised by Team India’s decision but backed Gill and wrote that the opener deserves a “long run”.

There was more support for Ishan Kishan on Twitter as multiple users slammed India’s management team for ignoring the left-handed batter for Gill.

The India vs Sri Lanka ODI series begins on 10 January in Guwahati. The next two ODIs be played on 12 January (Kolkata) and 15 January (Thiruvananthapuram).

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: January 10, 2023 09:45:04 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

'Truly shocking': Twitter reacts to India's squads for ODIs and T20Is against Sri Lanka
First Cricket News

'Truly shocking': Twitter reacts to India's squads for ODIs and T20Is against Sri Lanka

India's squads for Sri Lanka ODIs and T20Is included a lot of surprises and led to interesting reactions on Twitter.

India vs Sri Lanka: Shivam Mavi and Shubman Gill make T20I debuts as Men-in-Blue field 100th T20I player
First Cricket News

India vs Sri Lanka: Shivam Mavi and Shubman Gill make T20I debuts as Men-in-Blue field 100th T20I player

Shivam Mavi and Shubman Gill made their T20I debuts on Tuesday with Hardik Pandya playing his first as full-time T20 captain of the Indian team

India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma reveals why Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of ODI series
First Cricket News

India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma reveals why Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of ODI series

Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka starting on Tuesday.