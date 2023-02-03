India’s new sensation Shubman Gill is quite popular among Indian cricket fans owing to his entertaining personality. Apart from breathing fire with the bat, the 23-year-old often comes in front of the camera to amuse his social media followers. While his heroic centurion knock in the third T20I against New Zealand on Tuesday has still been striking headlines, Gill once again appeared in a new avatar in his recent Instagram reel, having fun with his fellow teammates Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal inside their hotel room. The trio was seen recreating a scene from an audition for the television reality show Roadies. Gill dropped the clip on his personal Instagram with a caption that read, “Roadies reloaded via recreating our favourite moment.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ꮪhubman Gill (@shubmangill)



In the reel, Gill’s opening partner Kishan seemed to be the judge, seeking “intensity and passion” in Gill who was desperately trying to be a part of the show. On the other hand, Chahal, who took the seat of another judge, was sitting ideally there and watching the duo silently. In the most hilarious move, Kishan came out of his chair and approached Gill hopping like a gorilla. In the end, he asked Gill to slap himself and taught him how to do so.

Since being dropped, the hilarious reel has already earned more than 3 million views on Instagram. It has also amassed over 6.5 lakh likes and the comment section saw numerous laughing emojis coming from the fans.

Shubman Gill’s 126-run innings in the final T20I made him only the fifth Indian batter to smash a hundred in all three formats. In this context, he has also become the second-youngest batter in history to achieve the milestone. Earlier, Pakistan’s Ahmed Shahzad breached the three-digit mark in each format at an age of 22 years 127 days. Currently, Gill holds the record for the highest individual score in the shortest format by any Indian batter.

Coming to his next assignment with Team India, Shubman Gill could don the whites in the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia on home soil. The four-match series will begin with the opening Test on 9 February in Nagpur. Opener Gill could be seen in a different role and come to bat in the middle order as KL Rahul will open the innings with captain Rohit Sharma.

