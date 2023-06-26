India middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer is set to miss the Asia Cup 2023, a media report said on Sunday. The Mumbai cricketer has been struggling with a back issue for a while. In the fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test earlier this year, Iyer suffered the injury and later underwent surgery.

He has so far missed the entire IPL 2023 and the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Currently, the batter is rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru as he is still facing back issues and he could miss the Asia Cup in August-September.

“Iyer recently took an injection for his back pain at the BCCI’s National Cricket Academy. His back is still giving him trouble,” a source told the Times of India.

This also raises a question mark on Iyer’s participation in the ODI World Cup which will be played in India in October-November.

He is also not part of the ODI squad for the West Indies tour.

Indian selectors have recalled Sanju Samson to play in the middle order while Ishan Kishan is also there in the squad.

India ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shardul Thakur, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

