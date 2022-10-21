Shoaib Malik flaunts ripped physique amid omission from Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad; see photos

Nobody fulfils the description of a ‘jack of all trades, master of none’ quite like Shoaib Malik. His nearly two-decade-long career began as an off-spinner and will likely end as one of Pakistan’s all-time most reliable batters in the shorter forms of the game.

The emergence of young talents in recent times has seen the veteran cricketer being axed from Pakistan’s T20 World Cup side. However, Malik is not in the mood to give up and hinted at it in his recent social media exchange.

On his Twitter handle, the all-rounder shared some glimpses of his gym sessions and flaunted his beefed-up physique in the post.



The caption of the post reads, “Keep grinding.”

In the two photographs, Malik can be seen sweating it out in the gym while pumping up his six-pack abs with core wheel training. As soon as the post surfaced on the internet, fans appreciated his dedication to being fit even at the age of 40.

It’s been a while since Malik donned the Pakistan jersey. He made his last appearance for the national side in a T20 International match against Bangladesh back in November 2021.

Malik has been associated with Pakistan cricket since 1999 when he earned his maiden ODI call-up. Over the years, he has developed himself into one of the trustworthy names in limited-overs cricket. To date, he has recorded a 30-plus batting average in all formats and has also borne the bowling responsibility on many occasions.

In a recent interview, Shoaib Malik discussed his exclusion from the team and stated that he did not harbour any grudges. “I have to play cricket whenever I get the chance. Because being optimistic has been a key factor in my career success, I don’t have a problem with anyone and I don’t have anything against anyone,” he noted.

