Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik has shot down the divorce rumours with Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and has blamed their “busy schedule” for them not spending time together recently.

Malik and Sania have not been seen together for the last six months and that has led to speculations that the couple has decided to go separate ways. Malik and Sania got married in 2010.

Appearing on a local television channel in a special Eid show, Malik insisted he and his wife were not in any divorce process nor were they separated.

“My wife and son are away on Eid. I wish I could celebrate Eid with my wife and son,” he said.

The senior cricketer did accept that all marriages go through ups and downs but said this did not mean the relationship was over.

Malik explained why the two had not been seen together for a while now by noting they both had busy schedules as international sports people.

He explained that their busy schedules have made it difficult for them to spend time together, but insisted the reports of their separation and differences are baseless.

With PTI inputs

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.