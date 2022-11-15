Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have maintained their silence ever since rumours of their divorce started dominating tabloid headlines around the world. The two have not formally confirmed or denied anything. The Indian tennis superstar recently posted some cryptic social media messages, keeping her fans guessing about her relationship status.

Today, as Mirza is celebrating her 36th birthday, Shoaib Malik shared a special birthday wish for his wife, putting an end to the speculation regarding their divorce. Taking to his personal Twitter handle, Malik penned a special note that read, “Happy Birthday to you, Sania Mirza. Wishing you a very healthy and happy life. Enjoy the day to the fullest.”

Along with the message, Malik also attached an adorable photo of the couple.

Happy Birthday to you @MirzaSania Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest… pic.twitter.com/ZdCGnDGLOT — Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) November 14, 2022



Following the speculation regarding Sania and Shoaib’s marriage being on the rocks, the cricketer’s post unquestionably caught the attention of social media users as they went on to express their confusion in the comment section. Since surfacing on the internet, the birthday wish has accumulated over 100,000 likes so far. Although, Mirza has not dropped any comment yet.

“Happy to see you guys together,” one user acknowledged.

A different user commented, “It’s nice to see you two together. I hope that as the days go by, your bond grows stronger.”

A person noted, “The best thing I saw!! Thank God everything is okay between them.”

However, some thought otherwise. In his words, “Let’s be real, the wording of this tweet shows respect but not togetherness at all,” wrote one individual.

Previously, on 13 November, OTT platform Urduflix announced that Mirza and Malik would feature together on a reality show named ‘The Mirza Malik Show’. Dropping a poster of the show, the platform declared, “The Mirza Malik Show very soon only on Urduflix.” The poster featured the couple with Mirza’s hand resting on Malik’s shoulder.

According to media reports, Pakistani model Ayesha Omar, is allegedly the real cause behind Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s split. The well-known Pakistani actress and model is accused of having an affair with the Pakistani cricketer. While neither Sania nor Shoaib have commented over the claims, their fans are waiting to hear if the power couple is heading for a split or not.

