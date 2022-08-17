Shoaib Akhtar slams Marcus Stoinis over 'shameful gesture' towards Mohammad Hasnain

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has slammed Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis for his gesture towards Pakistani youngster Mohammad Hasnain during a the Hundred match between Oval Invincibles and Southern Brave. While heading back to the pavilion after his dismissal, the Aussie was seen rolling his hands as he was seemingly trying to indicate that Hasnain was chucking. The incident grabbed the attention of the fans and commentators also.

Akhtar said on Twitter that the gesture of the Aussie all-rounder was "shameful" and also crticised ICC for not doing anything.

The Twitter post of Akhtar reads, “Shameful gesture by Marcus Stoinis regarding bowling action of Mohammad Hasnain during The Hundred 2022. How dare you do such things?? Of course, ICC stays quiet about them. No player should be allowed to do such things if someone's been cleared already.”

Since being shared, the post has garnered more than 20,000 likes so far. Users also found Stoinis’ gesture unacceptable as the Australia all-rounder could have complained to the umpire about the bowler's action but he decided to mock Hasnain only after he was dismissed by the Pakistan quick.

Previously, another Australian cricketer, Moises Henriques had also accused Hasnain of chucking during a match in the Big Bash League. After facing a fiery bouncer from the 22-year-old pacer, Henriques yelled at him saying, “Nice throw, mate.”

Following the matter, an umpire from the Big Bash reported that Hasnain had an illegal bowling action. The ICC had taken immediate action and Hasnain remained suspended till he rectified his action. He worked on his technique and release angle. Now, he has been cleared to bowl after clearing the ICC test with his remodelled action. Coming to the latest incident, Stoinis can face disciplinary action for his conduct on the field.

Hasnain has featured in 8 ODIs and 18 T20Is for the Men in Green picking up 12 and 17 wickets respectively.

