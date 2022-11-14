Shoaib Akhtar hits back at Mohammed Shami’s 'karma' tweet with 'sensible' taunt

India pacer Mohammed Shami and former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar got into a heated social media debate after Pakistan’s five-wicket defeat against England in the ICC T20 World Cup Final. The full-house Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) saw a low-scoring battle in which the English brigade comfortably brought their second title home. After the disappointing result, Akhtar shared a broken heart emoji on his personal Twitter handle. Reacting to the post, Shami came up with a sly response.

The India pacer replied to Akhtar’s post by saying, “Sorry brother. It’s called karma.” Notably, Akhtar had slammed the Indian side after their humiliating semi-final defeat against England. However, this was not the end of the matter. Shami’s words did not go down well with the Pakistan great, who hit back with a sarcastic tweet.

Sorry brother It’s call karma 💔💔💔 https://t.co/DpaIliRYkd — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) November 13, 2022

In the much-anticipated final, Pakistani batters could not live up to expectations and had to surrender in front of England’s fiery bowling attack, led by Sam Curran, Adil Rashid and Chris Jordan. Although Pakistan’s bowling unit put up a commendable fight, England reached the victory line with one over left in their hands.

Regarding Pakistan’s effort with the ball, Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle lauded the Men in Green and wrote on Twitter, “Credit to Pakistan. Few teams would have defended 137 the way they did. Best bowling team.” Akhtar referred to Bhogle’s words while responding to Shami. Sharing a screenshot of the same, the former pacer stated, “And this what you call sensible tweet.”

And this what you call sensible tweet .. pic.twitter.com/OpVypB34O3 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 13, 2022

The online battle also brought forth a number of tweets by fans from both countries. An Indian fan noted, “So what? No doubt you bowled well today but the result of today’s game is the result of karma.”

So what?

No doubt u bowled well today but the result of today’s game is the result of karma — Debasish Sahoo (@Debasis87228263) November 13, 2022

A Pakistan fan commented, “Please learn something from Harsha (Bhogle)”

Toh sikho na kuch Harsha se bhai — Harbaaz Bal (@HarbaazBal) November 13, 2022

Here are some other reactions:

And this is what you called insensible tweet… pic.twitter.com/fEvZMaPyWi — Anshul (@Anshulkhandal03) November 13, 2022

But when you realize you’re not that one who couldn’t defend 167. And also couldn’t take a wicket though. 🤌🏻 pic.twitter.com/5dwukqT18y — ʟᴏᴠᴇ ᴘᴄᴛ🇵🇰 (@sayk_b) November 13, 2022

Batting first, Pakistan posted a total of 137 runs on the board thanks to skipper Babar Azam’s 32 and Shan Masood’s 38 runs. Coming in to chase, English batters struggled a bit in the early phase. But Ben Stokes lit up the show with a match-winning half-century. His 49-ball 52 helped England seal the deal quite easily.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.