Shoaib Akhtar calls Anushka Sharma 'iron lady' for standing by Kohli through tough times

Team India has concluded their Asia Cup 2022 journey not in a way that every fan desired. The defending champions could not make it to the final and got eliminated from the Super 4 round. However, in their final appearance in the campaign, the Men in Blue did manage to clinch a massive 101-run victory over Afghanistan. Apart from the result, another positive outcome has pleased the fans and it is veteran cricketer Virat Kohli’s form. Kohli played a crucial role in India’s run fest on Thursday. The batter smashed an unbeaten 122 runs off just 61 deliveries. After the swashbuckling century, Kohli animated a special celebration as he kissed his wedding ring while lifting up his bat. The celebration has grabbed the attention of Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar.



Referring to that, while discussing Kohli’s brilliant comeback with his maiden T20 International century on his YouTube channel, Akhtar made a special mention of Kohli’s spouse Anushka Sharma. Kohli was seen in his vintage rhythm on Thursday after a long gap. He had to wait almost three years to record his 71st International century. Talking about it in the post-match conference, the former India skipper said that his wife has been a constant support system during the tough period. Thus, he wanted to dedicate the feat to her.

Following Kohli’s words, Akhtar said, “Hats off to Anushka Sharma” and termed her an “iron lady.” The Pakistan great also did not forget to appreciate Kohli’s effort. According to him, Kohli has done enough to be remembered as one of the greatest in the history of cricket. “He is a man made of steel,” the Rawalpindi Express further added.

Anushka Sharma shared an adorable Instagram post after Kohli’s century last night. While uploading a photo of her husband, the actress wrote in the caption, “Forever with you through any and everything.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)



Kohli responded to the post with a bunch of heart emojis. Other Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Dhanashree Verma and Athiya Shetty also showered congratulatory messages.

