'Honestly don’t know about it': Shikhar Dhawan on his absence from India's T20I team

Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who captained India in the recently-concluded ODI series against West Indies, was ignored by the selectors for the upcoming Asia Cup and speaking on the same, Dhawan said that he does not know why the Team India management doesn’t pick him for the T20 format.

However, the 36-year-old asserted that he only focuses on giving his best and making the most out of every opportunity he gets.

“I honestly don’t know about it...I don’t want to go deep about it. I have not played T20 for India for a long time now, I don’t know where I see myself. I look to make the most out of every opportunity I am getting. Be it IPL, domestic cricket, or ODI, I just want to do well, and that is the only thing under my control,” was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

India squad for Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul return

Ever since the retirement of England cricketer Ben Stokes from ODIs, questions are being asked regarding the format. Speaking on the same, Dhawan said that ODI cricket is an art and the format is still exciting.

“I really enjoy playing ODI cricket. It’s an art and still has charm. I love playing it. Like Test and T20 have their values, ODI cricket is also exciting. I really like it,” Dhawan said.

The India batter also opened up on Virat Kohli’s poor form and said, “Virat is just one innings away and he is a champion player. I am sure he will come back soon. Once he starts going, there is no stopping for him.”

Notably, Kohli on Monday made a comeback to T20Is through the 15-member squad for the Asia Cup 2022.

Kohli, who has been in a prolonged lean patch, returns to the side having last featured during India's tour of England in July and was rested for the white-ball tour of West Indies and the upcoming ODIs against Zimbabwe.

India will enter the competition as defending champions and they are also the most successful team, having won the trophy seven times. They will open their title defence against Pakistan on 28 August.

India's squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan.

The pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel were not available for selection owing to injuries. They are currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru.

Three players - Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar have been named as standbys.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.