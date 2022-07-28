Shikhar Dhawan leads spirited celebrations in dressing room, Rahul Dravid joins in

After whitewashing west Indies 3-0 in the ODI series, Shikhar Dhawan led spirited celebrations in the Indian dressing room. Dhawan rallied the players and even got head coach Rahul Dravid to get together. He also came up with a high-energy chant "We are Champions".

In the dressing room video shared by the BCCI on Thursday, Shikhar Dhawan and Rahul Dravid can be seen taking the lead in the dressing room as they gave a number of pep talks to a team that is largely composed of young players. It was a good series for captain Shikhar Dhawan with the bat as he scored 168 runs in the 3 matches that included 2 fifties.

Dhawan, who was the stand-in captain for he series, spoke how India with a young team was top class and that they outclassed hosts West Indies in the 3-match series. It needs to be mentioned here that the left-hander became the first Indian captain to lead the side to a whitewash in an ODI series in the West Indies.

"Before I end this talk, I would like everyone to stand up, come close. Who are we?" Dhawan asked as he ended his speech as the rest of the side formed a huddle in the dressing room. "Champions!" responded his teammates replied in unison.

"Whatever we discussed before the series, we are a process-oriented team. You guys are young, you guys have a vision, and you'll grow much bigger than what you are today. You have already started taking those steps, you guys will go a long way," Dhawan said in the video.

Rahul Dravid spoke very highly of Shikhar Dhawan after he led this side in the 3-match ODI series. "We came here with a really young team. A lot of the guys who played in the England series didn't play here. It was a really young team, but the way you guys have responded, the way you have handled the pressure, the professionalism, a couple of tight games, to get on the right side of those high-pressure games with some terrific performances was a really great achievement for a very young team," Dravid said in the video.

