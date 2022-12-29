India pacer Shikha Pandey celebrated her recall to the national team with an emotional post on Twitter and also shared what kept her going during the last 14-month period. The fast bowler was on Wednesday recalled by the selectors for the Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa early next year after being out of the side for 14 months.

Shikha last played for India in a T20I against Australia in 2021. She has since been ignored for the ODI World Cup which took place earlier this year, Commonwealth Games and the Asia Cup. She even failed to make the team in the absence of injured Pooja Vastrakar during the recent home T20I series against Australia which India lost 4-1.

After being selected for the Indian team for the World Cup, Shikha took to Twitter and thanked everyone who stood by her during the difficult period.

“I had put this small poster up on my bedroom wall in February as an affirmation. My heart is filled with gratitude for everyone who stood by me this gone year and I am truly humbled by all your wishes. Hard work continues. #Blessed,” she posted.

I had put this small poster up on my bedroom wall in February as an affirmation.⚡️ My heart is filled with gratitude for everyone who stood by me this gone year and I am truly humbled by all your wishes.🙏🏾 Hard work continues.💪🏾 #Blessed pic.twitter.com/XfbjdEwxSu — Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) December 29, 2022

In the 2022-23 domestic season, Shika took 20 wickets in 16 T20s at an economy rate of 4.63 and that has been a major reason for her comeback into the side.

The 33-year-old Shikha has 40 wickets to her name from 56 T20Is for India and has also scalped 75 wickets in 55 ODIs.

India’s squad for T20 World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk) Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey

Reserves: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.