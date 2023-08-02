Shardul Thakur was a livewire for India with the ball in the recently-concluded ODI series against West Indies, taking eight wickets at an average of 11.62. Nothing is perfect in life and while the all-rounder Shardul had limited batting opportunity, his bowling made the ODI series a perfect outing for the Mumbai cricketer.

So close to the World Cup, one would say it was a performance that has virtually sealed Shardul’s spot in India’s squad for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

Thakur however is not thinking about the World Cup.

“I don’t think that way, I am not playing only to seal a spot in the World Cup. I am not that type of a player. If I keep that (World Cup spot) in mind and play, I won’t be able to play well,” Shardul said after helping India win the third ODI against West Indies on Tuesday and clinch the series 2-1.

“If I don’t get picked for the World Cup, it’s their (selectors) call. I can’t do much about it. Very wrong of me to think that I should play to seal a spot, I will do just enough and go.

“I want to perform for the team, perform according to the situations. Whatever happens, I will always play to help the team win and make an impact in helping the team win.”

And you know what, it’s this thinking process that would take him to the World Cup. If we could rephrase it — Shardul is trying to go to the World Cup by not thinking about the World Cup.

How?

Let us explain. When the 31-year-old cricketer says his game would be impacted if he starts thinking about the World Cup, he essentially means that he doesn’t want to play safe.

Primarily a bowling all-rounder, Thakur is not known for containing runs. In fact, his economy rate of 6.16 in the 38 ODIs so far is the highest among the pacers and all-rounders with whom he is competing for a spot in the side — Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

But the biggest reason for Shardul leaking runs at a premium is his attacking bowling. Not known for bowling a negative line, Thakur could always be seen pitching it up or bowling attacking short balls in search of wickets.

“In the previous match itself, Shardul took three wickets. He gets very limited credit for the way he bowls. I am trying to figure out how he takes so many wickets and why he is expensive, both things going hand-in-hand,” former India cricketer Aakash Chopra said on JioCinema after Shardul took four wickets in India’s victory in the ODI series decider.

“We say it’s wicket-taking luck, but if you closely observe Shardul, the reason why he has the wicket-taking luck is that he bowls in those areas and he has a lot of belief. If you ever ask him how good are you? He would answer: ‘equal to Dennis Lillee!’. That’s the confidence he has, and I love him for that.”

Thakur can try to improve the economy column by bowling defensive lines but then he won’t be the same player he is — the one who wants to win games for India.

This daredevilry is what has allowed him to take 58 in just 38 ODIs. In fact, Shardul is the only player to pick over 50 wickets for India since the 2019 World Cup. He has 52 wickets in 33 matches so far.

Shardul Thakur is the only Indian bowler to take 50 wickets in ODI since the 2019 World Cup. The Lord of Indian cricket….!!!! pic.twitter.com/HGKnsN9arP — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 2, 2023

Most importantly, at 28.3, he has a better bowling strike rate than Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. Mohammed Shami (27.8) and Mohammed Siraj (26) are ahead of him in this regard.

But Shardul can also give you valuable runs from lower down the order.

With 315 runs from 38 matches at a strike rate of 106 and one fifty, Shardul is an invaluable asset for Team India in the ODIs. 212 of those runs have come at the No 8 spot at a strike rate of 113 including the fifty.

His blistering fifties in Test cricket and IPL also stand witness to his ability to score runs.

Dubbed Lord Thakur by his fans, there are no half-measures for Shardul. He goes all out with the ball and bat whenever picked and his career is littered with impactful performances; whether it’s the match-winning four-wicket haul against West Indies on Tuesday or the back-to-back fifties at The Oval in 2021 to help India beat England in England.

It’s the reason Shardul has been a constant for India in the last one year as the Men in Blue eye the World Cup title at home. Barring the Sri Lanka series, Shardul has played in all of the ODI series since August 2022 and should in all probability be part of India’s playing XI at the World Cup 2023.