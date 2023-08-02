Shardul Thakur continued his impressive run in the ODIs with a four-wicket haul for India in the third one-day international against West Indies as the Men in Blue clinched the series 2-1 on Tuesday. Shardul Thakur returned with bowling figures of 4/37 as West Indies were bowled out for 151 chasing a target of 352.

Earlier, Shubman Gill scored 85 while Ishan Kishan smashed 77 as India scored 351/2 in the series decider at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

With his career-best figures, Shardul is seen as a certainty for India’s squad for the World Cup 2023, but the all-rounder is not concerned about his spot. Shardul said that he doesn’t keep the World Cup spot in mind while playing for India and his focus is on winning matches for the country.

“I don’t think that way, I am not playing only to seal a spot in the World Cup. I am not that type of a player. If I keep that (World Cup spot) in mind and play, I won’t be able to play well,” Shardul said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“If I don’t get picked for the World Cup, it’s their (selectors) call. I can’t do much about it. Very wrong of me to think that I should play to seal a spot, I will do just enough and go.

“I want to perform for the team, perform according to the situations. Whatever happens, I will always play to help the team win and make an impact in helping the team win,” he added.

With India winning the series, Shardul added that upcoming matches are going to be very crucial for the team as the management looks to sort out the combinations before the World Cup.

“I think with World Cup coming up, every game is going to be important. Whether it is the batting department or the bowling department or for that matter, fielding also. You are going to judge yourself, you are going to score some marks for yourself.

“Also, the team management is going to look at you as players. There would be a few players who would be looking at the selection as well. All the games before the World Cup are important, no doubt about it,” he added.