Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Shane Warne's 53rd birth anniversary: World cricket pays tribute to 'King of Spin'

Many former and active cricketers also took their time to show respect to the Australian great Shane Warne

Shane Warne's 53rd birth anniversary: World cricket pays tribute to 'King of Spin'

File image of Shane Warne. The Australian bowling icon passed away in Thailand on 4 March. AFP

Shane Warne, arguably one of the best bowlers to ever play the game, completely changed the way spin bowling was thought of. With his infamous stride up to the crease and a ripping wind-up action, he added flare to slower bowling. Warne not only produced incredible spin off the pitch, but he was also highly accurate, which is a difficult quality for a leg-spinner to master.

Warne wasn’t a mug with the bat, either, and his sides benefitted frequently from his aggressive batting even as he developed into one of Australia’s most efficient bowling options during his era.

Warne would have turned 53 today. He died in March this year on the island of Koh Samui, Thailand, of a heart attack. The world has not forgotten to celebrate the birth anniversary of the Aussie legend.

A special wish, seemingly shared by his family or social media team, has been glittering on Warne’s Twitter handle. The caption of the post reads, “A legacy gives you a perspective on what’s important. It is about the richness of an individual’s life, including what they accomplished and the impact they had on people and places. Shane’s Legacy will live on.”

As soon as it was posted, fans went on to pay their tribute to the “King of Spin.” Since being shared, the post has garnered over 30,000 likes. Many former and active cricketers also took their time to show respect to the Australia great.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh marked him as “a man who defined class and accuracy on the pitch through his zest for perfection.”

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar recalled the “memorable moments” shared with Warne and said, “Will cherish them forever mate.”

Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals tweeted, “Miss you Warnie.” Warne made his IPL debut as a captain of the IPL franchise and led them to the title in the very first season. He had been associated with them for a long time.

Here are some other notable reactions:

Since his international debut in 1992, Warne played 145 Tests and 194 ODIs was Australia and picked up 708 and 293 wickets respectively. He is still the second-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of cricket after Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan. The legend bid adieu to international cricket in 2007 after Australia won the Ashes in convincing fashion.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: September 13, 2022 15:53:31 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Australia vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI 2022: Australia vs Zimbabwe Head-to-Head Records and Stats
First Cricket News

Australia vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI 2022: Australia vs Zimbabwe Head-to-Head Records and Stats

AUS vs ZIM Head to Head Matches in ODIs: Head to Head record, venue record and key stats

Legends League Cricket: MEMG acquires franchise in tournament
First Cricket News

Legends League Cricket: MEMG acquires franchise in tournament

Adani Group and GMR Group have already acquired franchises in the Legends League Cricket.

Watch: Team India's outing for 'some surf, sand and beach volley' in UAE
First Cricket News

Watch: Team India's outing for 'some surf, sand and beach volley' in UAE

Players like Ashwin, Kohli and Arshdeep stole the show with some smashes over the net during the beach volleyball session.