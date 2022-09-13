Shane Warne's 53rd birth anniversary: World cricket pays tribute to 'King of Spin'

Shane Warne, arguably one of the best bowlers to ever play the game, completely changed the way spin bowling was thought of. With his infamous stride up to the crease and a ripping wind-up action, he added flare to slower bowling. Warne not only produced incredible spin off the pitch, but he was also highly accurate, which is a difficult quality for a leg-spinner to master.

Warne wasn’t a mug with the bat, either, and his sides benefitted frequently from his aggressive batting even as he developed into one of Australia’s most efficient bowling options during his era.

Warne would have turned 53 today. He died in March this year on the island of Koh Samui, Thailand, of a heart attack. The world has not forgotten to celebrate the birth anniversary of the Aussie legend.

A legacy gives you a perspective on what's important. It is about the richness of an individual's life, including what they accomplished and the impact they had on people and places. Shane’s Legacy will live on. Happy birthday – always in our hearts pic.twitter.com/qL5NPIZnUk — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 12, 2022

A special wish, seemingly shared by his family or social media team, has been glittering on Warne’s Twitter handle. The caption of the post reads, “A legacy gives you a perspective on what’s important. It is about the richness of an individual’s life, including what they accomplished and the impact they had on people and places. Shane’s Legacy will live on.”

As soon as it was posted, fans went on to pay their tribute to the “King of Spin.” Since being shared, the post has garnered over 30,000 likes. Many former and active cricketers also took their time to show respect to the Australia great.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh marked him as “a man who defined class and accuracy on the pitch through his zest for perfection.”

Fondly remembering this great legend on his birth anniversary! A man who defined class and accuracy on the pitch through his zest for perfection! May you shine the brightest wherever you are mate ❤️#HappyBirthdayShaneWarne @ShaneWarne pic.twitter.com/f9qupBkuTg — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 13, 2022

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar recalled the “memorable moments” shared with Warne and said, “Will cherish them forever mate.”

Thinking of you on your birthday Warnie!

Gone too soon. Had so many memorable moments with you.

Will cherish them forever mate. pic.twitter.com/0a2xqtccNg — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 13, 2022

Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals tweeted, “Miss you Warnie.” Warne made his IPL debut as a captain of the IPL franchise and led them to the title in the very first season. He had been associated with them for a long time.

Here are some other notable reactions:

Today, Shane Warne would have turned 53. Happy birthday Warnie, we miss you! pic.twitter.com/C8dEVR3lPy — Melbourne Cricket Ground (@MCG) September 13, 2022

His legacy lives on Remembering the legendary Shane Keith Warne on his 53rd birth anniversary. ❤️ ♾ #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #ShaneWarne pic.twitter.com/ut8pyWJQIM — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) September 13, 2022

Remembering the Greatest Spin Wizard on his birth anniversary ✨ What is your favourite #ShaneWarne performance? #SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/RLarXu4CpH — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 13, 2022

Remembering the Shane Warne on his birth anniversary! ✨ pic.twitter.com/PZJzaGKQnA — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 13, 2022

Happy birthday to the late, great Shane Warne. Gone, but never forgotten. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PbKH3GAweE — bet365 AUS (@bet365_aus) September 12, 2022

Since his international debut in 1992, Warne played 145 Tests and 194 ODIs was Australia and picked up 708 and 293 wickets respectively. He is still the second-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of cricket after Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan. The legend bid adieu to international cricket in 2007 after Australia won the Ashes in convincing fashion.

