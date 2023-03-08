Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell has revealed the influence the late Shane Warne had on him. Maxwell who took an abrupt break once in 2019 after mental health struggles has now opened up on the support he got from cricket legend Warne during his career. He added that Warne reached out to him in his time of need.

“I suppose, post cricket hours, I was so lucky to be able to play some golf with him, chat to him off the field, talk to him on the phone. He cared a lot,” Maxwell said on the RCB Podcast Season 2. “Once he saw me before one of the Big Bash games, just walking around. We had a small chat and I sort of…I wouldn’t say I brushed him but I sort of just walked away. He messaged me afterwards: ‘Are you alright?’ And he checked in a couple of times. And then the fourth time I finally opened up. And so I said, this is what’s going on. He goes, mate, just take it easy, take a break, do whatever you need to do. I’m always here for you.”

The Australian all-rounder also spoke about Warne’s friendly nature and how he always wanted to help out young spinners. Maxwell called Warned the most “giving and loyal person”.

“He is probably the most giving and loyal person that I’ve probably ever met. Generous not just with what he did with his charity work but generous with his knowledge and time. He actively sought out young spinners during their warm-ups to talk them through different skill sets and trying to help them to be the best version of themselves. Everyone felt like they had a connection instantly because that’s the way he made you feel, he makes you feel like your best friend straightaway,” said Maxwell.

One of the greatest cricketers of all time, Warne, who took 708 wickets from 145 Tests, died on 4 March last year due to a cardiac arrest.

Maxwell also spoke about how a call from RCB’s Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson before the IPL 2022 mega auction eased his nerves. The all-rounder was retained by RCB in 2022 auction after scoring over 500 runs in 2021.

“You never know what’s gonna happen because it’s a big auction. And like, with how many people they were going to retain and we had, obviously, a couple of bowlers — Siraj, Harshal, Yuzi (Chahal), then AB, Virat, and those young Indian players, and all could have been retained at some stage. So to retain an overseas batter, sometimes isn’t the smartest move. It seems straightforward, but in my head, there was obviously a lot more I had to go through and when I got the phone call that I was gonna be retained. I was pumped and couldn’t wait to stick around,” said Maxwell.

