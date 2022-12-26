The broadcaster of the Australia vs South Africa Test series down under paid a touching tribute to late cricket legend Shane Warne ahead of the Boxing Day match on Monday. Also, Cricket Australia announced that Australia’s men’s Test Player of the Year award will be renamed in Warne’s honour.

Warne, considered by many as second in stature only to Donald Bradman in sports-mad Australia, died unexpectedly aged just 52 in March.

A beautiful tribute to the great Shane Warne to kick off the Boxing Day test. ❤️ FOLLOW LIVE: https://t.co/PkNSUNiMlJ pic.twitter.com/4evWzuGbzv — News Cricket (@NewsCorpCricket) December 25, 2022

The Shane Warne Men’s Test Player of the Year award will be presented annually, second only to the prestigious Allan Border Medal for the most outstanding player across all formats.

“As one of Australia’s all-time greats, it is fitting we acknowledge Shane’s extraordinary contribution to Test cricket by naming this award in his honour in perpetuity,” said Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley.

The announcement came on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Warne’s home venue where he achieved many memorable feats, including an Ashes hat-trick and his 700th Test wicket.

Warne’s Test cap number 350 has been painted square of the wicket for the duration of the match, while both the Australian and South African teams wore floppy white hats in his memory during the national anthem ceremony.

“His place as a legend of Australian and world sport is assured,” added Hockley.

The Proteas wearing floppy hats in their warm up as a tribute to Shane Warne pic.twitter.com/OKnhGvhTVl — Daniel Cherny (@DanielCherny) December 25, 2022

“Whilst we continue to mourn his passing, it is fitting that we honour Shane at his beloved Boxing Day Test at the MCG.”

A stand at the venue has already been named in his honour.

Credited with reviving the art of leg-spin, Warne took 708 Test wickets as part of a dominant Australian team in the 1990s and 2000s before becoming a respected commentator.

With AFP inputs

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.