Shane Warne dies at 52: Australia PM announces state funeral for Warne; MCG stand renamed

Great Southern Stand to be renamed SK Warne Stand
A special tribute to S.K. Warne. pic.twitter.com/bXAsnfX59n— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) March 5, 2022
"The greatest bowler I ever played with or against" — Ponting
Hard to put this into words. I first met him when I was 15 at the Academy. He gave me my nickname.— Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) March 5, 2022
We were teammates for more than a decade, riding all the highs and lows together.
Through it all he was someone you could always count on, someone who loved his family... pic.twitter.com/KIvo7s9Ogp
Hampshire chairman Rod Bransgrove remembers "naughty and lovable" Shane Warne, who was with the County side between 2000 and 2005 and had led them to a runner-up finish in the 2005 season, their best-ever result.
For the sake of convenience, Warne is labelled a cricketer, a leg-spinner specifically. He was that, of course. But he was a lot more than that. He was an entertainer. A showman. A compelling force of nature, irresistible and impossible to ignore. A wizard, a magician, a genius with the cricket ball in his right hand and even more so when it left the hand, cutting wicked arcs through the air and homing in on hapless, crease-tied, mind-frozen batsmen.
Click here to read R Kaushik's tribute to the late Aussie spin legend
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announces state funeral for Shane Warne, hails spin legend as "one of nation's greatest characters".
"His humour, his passion, his irreverence, his approachability ensured he was loved by all," said Morrison.
'Junior' remembers Warnie as an "ultimate entertainer on and off the field"
Shane Warne's popularity transcended sport. Here's Mick Jagger paying tribute
I’m so saddened by the sudden death of Shane Warne. He brought such joy to the game and was the greatest spin bowler ever. pic.twitter.com/ZW76EbS6GB— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 4, 2022
"There are not many cricketers who transcend their sport. Warne is one of them, and not just in Australia. He is one of those athletes who is part of our shared zeitgeist. His image instantly recognisable, his feats endlessly documented."
Peter Miller pays tribute to 'The King'. Click here to read his piece
"The highlight of my cricketing career was to keep wicket to Warnie" — Adam Gilchrist
Numb. The highlight of my cricketing career was to keep wicket to Warnie. Best seat in the house to watch the maestro at work. Have often felt a tad selfish, that Heals and I pretty much exclusively are the only ones who had that thrill and pleasure at Test level. Rip Warnie.💔😢— Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) March 4, 2022
"So many guys in this team and squad still hold him as a hero," he said in a video message released to media Friday night.
"The loss that we are all trying to wrap our heads around is huge. The game was never the same after Warnie emerged, and the game will never be the same after his passing."
The Australians are playing in Pakistan for the first time since 1998, having declined to tour previously because of security issues.
Pakistan were 245 for one at the close of play on the first day of the opening Test in Rawalpindi on Friday.
Via AFP
Australia cricket great Shane Warne, widely regarded as one of the best Test players of all time, has died of a suspected heart attack aged 52.
Warne -- a larger-than-life character whose tally of 708 Test wickets has only been surpassed by his rival and fellow spinner Muttiah Muralitharan -- could not be revived after being found unresponsive in his Thailand villa.
"It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand today, Friday 4 March," said a statement from his mangement company.
"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," it added.
"The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."
The announcement came just hours after the death was announced of fellow Australian great Rod Marsh, one of cricket's outstanding wicketkeepers.
Warne, credited with reviving the art of leg-spin, was part of a dominant Australian Test team and helped his country win the 1999 World Cup.
Named as one of the five Wisden Cricketers of the Century, alongside Donald Bradman, Garfield Sobers, Jack Hobbs and Viv Richards, Warne's impact was enormous.
The bowler became as well known for a colourful life away from cricket as he was for his exploits on the field.
Both he and Australia team-mate Mark Waugh were fined for accepting money from a bookmaker and Warne was suspended for 12 months after failing a drugs test on the eve of the 2003 World Cup in South Africa, having taken a diuretic.
The first bowler to take 700 Test wickets with an assortment of leg-breaks, googlies, flippers and his own "zooters", Warne retired from Australia duty following a 5-0 series win at home to arch-rivals England during the 2006/07 Ashes,
In addition to his international exploits, Warne also enjoyed a successful career with his Australian state side Victoria.
And while his private life effectively ruled him out of captaining Australia, for all his acknowledged tactical acumen, Warne did skipper English county Hampshire, where he helped nurture gifted England batsman Kevin Pietersen.
With inputs from AFP
Past and present superstars of world cricket paid rich tributes to Warne, one of the all-time greats of the game who redefined spin bowling, with Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar saying that he had "gone too young."
Former England batter says the Australian spin legend's sudden death has been "absolutely devastating" and he would always remember him as a man who had time to enjoy the game.