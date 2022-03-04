Shane Warne dies at 52 Live News updates: 'Greatest spin bowler of all time', Rishabh Pant, Sachin Tendulkar pay rich tributes.

Warne 'a hero' to current Australia team, says captain Cummins

Australian captain Pat Cummins, currently leading the team on a tour of Pakistan, said legendary spinner Shane Warne, who died Friday, was "a hero" to the current generation of cricketers.

"So many guys in this team and squad still hold him as a hero," he said in a video message released to media Friday night.

"The loss that we are all trying to wrap our heads around is huge. The game was never the same after Warnie emerged, and the game will never be the same after his passing."

The Australians are playing in Pakistan for the first time since 1998, having declined to tour previously because of security issues.

Pakistan were 245 for one at the close of play on the first day of the opening Test in Rawalpindi on Friday.

Via AFP