Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Shane Warne dies at 52 Live News updates: 'Greatest spin bowler of all time', Rishabh Pant, Sachin Tendulkar pay rich tributes.
Shane Warne dies at 52 Live News updates: 'Greatest spin bowler of all time', Rishabh Pant, Sachin Tendulkar pay rich tributes.

Shane Warne dies at 52 Live News updates: 'Greatest spin bowler of all time', Rishabh Pant, Sachin Tendulkar pay rich tributes.

22:43 (IST)

Warne 'a hero' to current Australia team, says captain Cummins

Australian captain Pat Cummins, currently leading the team on a tour of Pakistan, said legendary spinner Shane Warne, who died Friday, was "a hero" to the current generation of cricketers.

"So many guys in this team and squad still hold him as a hero," he said in a video message released to media Friday night.

"The loss that we are all trying to wrap our heads around is huge. The game was never the same after Warnie emerged, and the game will never be the same after his passing."

The Australians are playing in Pakistan for the first time since 1998, having declined to tour previously because of security issues.

Pakistan were 245 for one at the close of play on the first day of the opening Test in Rawalpindi on Friday.

Via AFP

22:30 (IST)

Brian Lara of the West Indies, another to have crossed swords with Warne in his prime, said he was speechless.

22:28 (IST)

"He was the king of spin & a legend of the game who’s gone way before his time." former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh tweeted

22:25 (IST)

"One of the greatest of all time," Tweeted the ECB

22:17 (IST)

The delivery... 'The Ball of the century' that started it all for Shane Warne. You can just forever watch it on the loop!

22:14 (IST)

"Shane will be sorely missed and cricket will be poorer without him," wrote the Pakistan Cricket Board

22:10 (IST)

"The global cricketing community is poorer today with the passing away of Australian great Shane Warne." BCCI tweeted.

22:09 (IST)

Tributes have poured in from the ICC and the cricket boards as well.

22:07 (IST)

"A legend of our game, an icon, and someone who revolutionised spin bowling," wrote India pacer Jasprit Bumrah

22:05 (IST)

Indian cricket legend Tendulkar, who had many memorable battles with Warne during their playing days, said he was "shocked, stunned & miserable".

Load More

Highlights

title-img

Australia cricket great Shane Warne, widely regarded as one of the best Test players of all time, has died of a suspected heart attack aged 52.

Warne -- a larger-than-life character whose tally of 708 Test wickets has only been surpassed by his rival and fellow spinner Muttiah Muralitharan -- could not be revived after being found unresponsive in his Thailand villa.

"It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand today, Friday 4 March," said a statement from his mangement company.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," it added.

"The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

The announcement came just hours after the death was announced of fellow Australian great Rod Marsh, one of cricket's outstanding wicketkeepers.

Warne, credited with reviving the art of leg-spin, was part of a dominant Australian Test team and helped his country win the 1999 World Cup.

Named as one of the five Wisden Cricketers of the Century, alongside Donald Bradman, Garfield Sobers, Jack Hobbs and Viv Richards, Warne's impact was enormous.

The bowler became as well known for a colourful life away from cricket as he was for his exploits on the field.

Both he and Australia team-mate Mark Waugh were fined for accepting money from a bookmaker and Warne was suspended for 12 months after failing a drugs test on the eve of the 2003 World Cup in South Africa, having taken a diuretic.

The first bowler to take 700 Test wickets with an assortment of leg-breaks, googlies, flippers and his own "zooters", Warne retired from Australia duty following a 5-0 series win at home to arch-rivals England during the 2006/07 Ashes,

In addition to his international exploits, Warne also enjoyed a successful career with his Australian state side Victoria.

And while his private life effectively ruled him out of captaining Australia, for all his acknowledged tactical acumen, Warne did skipper English county Hampshire, where he helped nurture gifted England batsman Kevin Pietersen.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: March 04, 2022 22:25:40 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Ukraine crisis: President Macron believes 'worst yet to come' after call with Putin, says aide
World

Ukraine crisis: President Macron believes 'worst yet to come' after call with Putin, says aide

Macron will again push for extra sanctions on Russia to increase the cost of the invasion, the aide said while denying any open tensions between the two men

Ukraine crisis: Over 22 killed in air strikes in Chernihiv; President Zelensky seeks direct talks with Putin
World

Ukraine crisis: Over 22 killed in air strikes in Chernihiv; President Zelensky seeks direct talks with Putin

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the West on Thursday to increase military aid to Ukraine, saying Russia would advance on the rest of Europe otherwise

Endless saga of displacement for refugees in Ukraine who fled other wars
World

Endless saga of displacement for refugees in Ukraine who fled other wars

As Russia attacked Ukraine on 24 February, refugees from war-ravaged Yemen, Afghanistan and Syria found themselves looking for a safe haven again