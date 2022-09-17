Shane Bond appointed MI Emirates head coach; Parthiv Patel named batting coach

Mumbai Indian’s team for UAE’s International League T20 (ILT20) MI Emirates announced their coaching staff on Saturday.

The franchise announced their coaching staff through a barrage of social media posts and welcomed the new team.

Former New Zealand pace bowler Shane Bond was appointed as the Head Coach of the squad. Bond is already associated with the franchise in the capacity of Mumbai Indian’s bowling coach. The role with the MI Emirates will be in addition to his current role.

“It’s a privilege to be appointed the Head Coach of MI Emirates. It’s always exciting to build a new team and I’m looking forward to furthering the MI legacy and inspiring our players to take the game to new heights,” Shane Bond said in a statement released by the franchise.

Meanwhile, their current talent scouts team will also make their coaching debut. Parthiv Patel will be the batting coach, while Vinay Kumar will don the hat of the bowling coach.

James Franklin, who earlier played with Mumbai Indians, will be the fielding coach of the newly established franchise.

Robin Singh, who is also a part of the coaching setup of the franchise, was named as the General Manager of MI Emirates.

Akash Ambani said, “I welcome Shane, Robin, Parthiv, Vinay, and James to their new roles in MI Emirates. Having been an integral part of MI for various periods of time, the coaching team is exceptionally well-versed in the values that make MI what it is. I’m sure they would be able to build MI Emirates as a team that attracts the love of passionate MI fans.”

MI Emirates will be based out of Abu Dhabi and had announced their squad in August 2022.

