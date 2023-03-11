Bangladesh’s finest all-rounder in international cricket, Shakib Al Hasan is no doubt a top-ranked player in both T20Is and Tests, leading the country in both formats. While Shakib is known for his outstanding cricketing excellence, he has every now and then attracted controversies both on and off-field. From losing his cool on the ground to venting it out on the umpires or fans, the cricketer has, at times, grabbed headlines for the wrong reasons. Recently, Shakib lost his cool during an event in Bangladesh’s Chattogram where he was spotted hitting a fan.

The Bangladeshi cricketer who was seemingly being escorted out of the venue was mobbed by the crowd gathered to catch his glimpse. Amid the commotion, Shakib got angry and started hitting a fan with his cap repeatedly before being escorted away. The video of the incident has now gone viral.

Watch:

While the cricketer has been responsible for bringing several memorable victories for Bangladesh, he has often hogged headlines for such controversies, with one more addition to the list.

Another such incident took place in January this year during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) when Shakib was seen getting furious with an umpiring decision after the latter didn’t give a wide. He repeatedly yelled at the umpire before charging towards him.

On professional front

Shakib Al Hasan was last seen playing against England in the first T20I of the ongoing bilateral series. Under his leadership, Bangladesh defeated England by six wickets in the match played on Thursday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

This was also Shakib’s first bilateral T20 series as the team’s captain since taking over the role in August last year.

