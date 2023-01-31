Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was baffled by Mickey Arthur’s likely return as Pakistan’s head coach but mostly in an online capacity. As per reports, Arthur will be mentoring the Pakistan team online before joining personally before the ODI World Cup in India.

Reacting to reports, Afridi said that “he does not quite understand how online coaching will work in the Pakistan team.”

“Well, even I don’t know what type of coaching will happen or what the plan is. The concept of online coaching by a foreign coach for the national team is beyond comprehension; every era has the personal likes and dislikes of the captain to sustain Pakistan cricket. It will be necessary to work at the grassroots to provide the best training to the budding players,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

If reports are to be believed, Arthur will continue working for Derbyshire County Cricket Club as their full-time coach while also guiding the Pakistan team online. Also, the PCB will appoint Arthur’s assistant who will be in charge of the team on the ground in his absence.

Meanwhile, Afridi was also furious with PCB’s affinity towards foreign coaches.

“Why only foreign coaches? Pakistan do have good coaches here. I know PCB also takes into consideration where the person is presently involved in politics. But all those should be kept aside in cricket so that we get a person who can take the tough calls which eventually makes a good team,” he added.

It is worth noting that Mickey Arthur served as Pakistan’s head coach between 2016 and 2019 and during his tenure, he guided the Men in Green to the 2017 Champions Trophy, while also helping them achieve the No. 1 position in the ICC T20I rankings. However, Arthur was removed after the ODI World Cup 2019 in England and Wales.

