The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday appointed former captain Shahid Afridi as the interim chairperson of the men’s National Selection Committee for the home series against New Zealand.

Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum will also be part of the panel while Haroon Rashid (member Management Committee) will be the convener.

“I welcome the interim Men’s National Selection Committee and have no doubts that despite limited time, they will make brave and bold decisions that will help us produce a strong and competitive side in the series against New Zealand,” Najam Sethi, PCB management committee chair, said in a statement. “Shahid Afridi has been an attacking cricketer who played all his cricket with no fear. He has nearly 20 years of cricket experience, has featured in all formats with significant success and more importantly, has always backed and supported young talent.

“So, in our collective opinion, there is no better person than him to understand the rigours, demands and challenges of the modern day game. I remain confident that through his insight and knowledge of the game, he will help Pakistan select the best and most deserving players, and contribute in the side’s success in the upcoming series.”

It’s important to note that Pakistan have already announced the squad for the upcoming two-match Test series at home against New Zealand. The squad was announced by Mohammad Wasim before his removal as chief selector.

The two-match Test series against New Zealand starts on 26 December. They will also play a three-match ODI series in January. Pakistan recently lost the home Test series to England 3-0.

After his appointment, Shahid Afridi said: “I feel honoured to have been assigned this responsibility by the PCB Management Committee and will no stone unturned in fulfilling this responsibility to the best of my abilities.

“We need to get back to our winning ways and I have no doubts that through meritocratic and strategic selection decisions, we will help the national side to perform strongly in the series against New Zealand and reclaim the confidence of our fans.

“I will soon convene a meeting of the selectors and will share my plans with reference to the upcoming matches.”

Pakistan Test squad for NZ series: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Zahid Mehmood

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.