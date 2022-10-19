Shahid Afridi lashes out at BCCI secretary Jay Shah for claiming India will not travel to Pakistan for 2023 Asia Cup

Shahid Afridi hit back at Jay Shah on Wednesday after the BCCI secretary revealed India would not be travelling to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup.

Shah, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council that organises both the men’s and women’s Asia Cups, added that “India will play the Asia Cup at a neutral venue”.

Former Pakistan all-rounder Afridi, who also led his team across formats, slammed Shah for spoiling the mood at a time when players from both teams were winning hearts with their camaraderie both on and off the field.

“When excellent comradery between the 2 sides in the past 12 months has been established that has created good feel-good factor in the 2 countries, why BCCI Secy will make this statement on the eve of #T20WorldCup match? Reflects lack of cricket administration experience in India,” Afridi tweeted on Tuesday.

When excellent comradery between the 2 sides in the past 12 months has been established that has created good feel-good factor in the 2 countries, why BCCI Secy will make this statement on the eve of #T20WorldCup match? Reflects lack of cricket administration experience in India — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) October 18, 2022

BCCI made the announcement following their Annual General Meeting (AGM), held at the board headquarters in Mumbai, where they also officially confirmed Roger Binny as the new president in place of the outgoing Sourav Ganguly.

India’s stance certainly has thrown Pakistan’s chances of hosting their first multi-nation tournament since the 2008 Asia Cup into doubt.

Pakistan, meanwhile, have warned they will boycott the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup, scheduled to be held in India, if the BCCI sticks to its decision. They have also threatened to pull out of the ACC.

Pakistan, which had become a no-go zone for the rest of the cricketing world following a terror attack on the Sri Lankan team in Lahore in 2009, has slowly been limping back to normalcy as a cricketing venue with a number of top teams touring the nation for bilateral commitments.

Both Australia and England have toured Pakistan this year, the latter having played a seven-match T20I series last month and scheduled to return to the nation for a Test series.

Besides the Asia Cup, Pakistan are also scheduled to host the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in the next Future Tours Programme.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.