Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Shahid Afridi has no advice for struggling Virat Kohli, but says 'he has to perform'

Pakistan cricket legend Shahid Afridi refused to give any advice to Indian batter Virat Kohli who has been struggling with prolonged poor form.

Shahid Afridi has no advice for struggling Virat Kohli, but says 'he has to perform'

Virat has not scored a century across formats since late 2019. AFP

Pakistan cricket legend Shahid Afridi refused to give any advice to Indian batter Virat Kohli who has been struggling with prolonged poor form. Afridi, however, added that Kohli has to perform because there are big expectations from the former India captain.

“Why would he care about my advice? He has to perform because the expectations from Virat are so high. And for a very long time, there has been no performance from him according to the standards that he has set for himself,” Afridi told reporters in Pakistan.

Kohli, who last made a century in 2019, failed to cross the 20-run mark in even one of the six innings across different formats in England recently. The former India skipper is currently out of action as he was not picked for the ODI and T20I series in West Indies. While there's no confirmation on Kohli's absence, it has been reported that selectors wanted to give Kohli a break.

Afridi was also asked about Pakistan's upcoming matches against arch-rivals India in the Asia Cup and then in the T20 World Cup. The former Pakistan captain said that Pakistan are a balanced side and should do well in upcoming mega tournaments.

“As far as Pakistan team is concerned, it is a balanced side. I hope that not only in Asia Cup, but even in the World Cup, our performances will be good. I hope the players are fit, because I don't see much strength on the bench. But the 11-12 first-team players that we have, they are very strong and I hope they will bring in good results,” Afridi said.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: July 29, 2022 10:44:54 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

'Hum bhi ek aise khiladi ke saath khela karte the': Virender Sehwag on Virat Kohli's form
First Cricket News

'Hum bhi ek aise khiladi ke saath khela karte the': Virender Sehwag on Virat Kohli's form

Former India opener Virender Sehwag too joined in on the discussion, recalling the instance of Sachin Tendulkar, and likening him to Kohli as far as the latter’s current form is concerned.

'The wait continues': Aakash Chopra contemplates for Virat Kohli’s resurgence
First Cricket News

'The wait continues': Aakash Chopra contemplates for Virat Kohli’s resurgence

With a T20 World Cup around the corner, Kohli's position in the team has been questioned. However, the batter smashing three boundaries had given a glimmer of hope not only to his fans, but also to former India opener Aakash Chopra who thought that Kohli was back in form.

No selector born in India who can drop Virat Kohli, says Rashid Latif
First Cricket News

No selector born in India who can drop Virat Kohli, says Rashid Latif

Former Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper Rashid Latif, however, believes there simply isn't a selector out there who can drop Kohli.