Shahid Afridi blames IPL franchises for not allowing Sri Lankan cricketers to tour Pakistan

In a video tweeted by a Pakistan sports journalist, Afridi can be heard saying that Sri Lankan cricketers are not touring Pakistan because pressure put by IPL franchises.

FirstCricket Staff, Sep 20, 2019 15:16:02 IST

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi feels Sri Lanka cricketers, who are not willing to tour Pakistan for the limited-overs series, have taken this decision due to pressure from Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises. As per Afridi, IPL franchises have told the Sri Lankan players that they won't be given any contract if they play in Pakistan Super League (PSL) or go to Pakistan to play international cricket.

In a video tweeted by a Pakistan sports journalist, Afridi can be heard saying that Sri Lankan cricketers are not touring Pakistan because of the pressure exerted by IPL franchises.

He said, "Sri Lankan players are under pressure from IPL franchises. I spoke to SL players last time when there was talk of them coming to Pakistan and playing in PSL. They said they wanted to come, but IPL guys say if you go to Pakistan we won't give you a contract."

Afridi added that any professional cricketer would obviously choose to play for leagues where there is more money.

Not to forget, former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal in an interview to GNews channel said that those Sri Lankan players who are not willing to come to Pakistan to play should be banned from PSL.

He said, "I think those Sri Lankan players or foreigners who can come for the PSL matches should also tour with their national teams. And if anyone refuses to come with their teams they should not be included in the PSL draft."

Updated Date: Sep 20, 2019 15:16:02 IST

Tags : Cricket, Indian-Premier, IPL, Pakistan Super League, PSL, Saeed Ajmal, Shahid Afridi, SportsTracker, Sri Lanka

