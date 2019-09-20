First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 3 Sep 19, 2019
USA vs PNG
USA beat Papua New Guinea by 62 runs
IRE T20I Tri-Series | Match 5 Sep 19, 2019
SCO vs NED
Scotland beat Netherlands by 6 wickets
BAN Tri-Nation T20I Series Sep 20, 2019
AFG vs ZIM
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
IRE T20I Tri-Series Sep 20, 2019
IRE vs SCO
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Saeed Ajmal says players unwilling to tour Pakistan should be barred from playing in PSL

Pakistan players Saeed Ajmal and Faisal Iqbal on Friday said international cricketers, who are unwilling to tour Pakistan with their respective national sides owing to security concerns, should be barred from the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Press Trust of India, Sep 20, 2019 13:31:01 IST

Pakistan players Saeed Ajmal and Faisal Iqbal on Friday said international cricketers, who are unwilling to tour Pakistan with their respective national sides owing to security concerns, should be barred from the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Both the players expressed disappointment at the pullout of 10 Sri Lankan players from the forthcoming ODI and T20 series in Karachi and Lahore.

Saeed Ajmal says players unwilling to tour Pakistan should be barred from playing in PSL

File photo of Saeed Ajmal. AFP

"I was very hurt when these Sri Lankan players backed out of the tour because the security situation in our country has improved a lot... Our board or government would never ask anyone to play in Pakistan unless they were not sure they could provide the best security environment," Ajmal said on the GSports show on GNews channel.

Saeed and Faisal both urged the PCB to adopt a stronger stance on teams refusing to tour Pakistan.

"I think those Sri Lankan players or foreigners who can come for the PSL matches should also tour with their national teams. And if anyone refuses to come with their teams they should not be included in the PSL draft," Ajmal agreed with Faisal's assertion.

Off-spinner Ajmal, whose international career ended after the ICC questioned his bowling action, said Pakistani players never refused to go to Sri Lanka citing such reasons.

"It hurts because we have had plenty of international cricket and PSL matches in Pakistan in the last two years."

Iqbal also noted that it had been 10 years since terrorists attacked the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore and it was time to move on.

"I was in the Pakistan team when the attack took place but since then things have changed, many international players have come and played in Pakistan. Sri Lankan players have come and played in the PSL. So there was no reason for these 10 Sri Lankan players to back out of the tour," he said.

The Sri Lankan board on Thursday confirmed it had got the go-ahead for the tour from their government and they would reach Karachi on 25 September.

Asked if they agreed with claims made by flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi that the Indians pressurised the Sri Lankan players into pulling out, both the former players said they didn't think this was the case.

"I don't think so the Indians are involved but my point is if it is safe for anyone to play PSL matches in Pakistan than they should also tour with their teams," Faisal, who played 26 Tests, said.

Saeed also ruled out any Indian involvement in the 10 Sri Lankan players not coming to Pakistan.

"I don't think so but we should always think positively not negatively and we have to ensure full international cricket is restored in Pakistan," he said.

Updated Date: Sep 20, 2019 13:31:01 IST

Tags : Cricket, Faisal Iqbal, Pakistan, Pakistan Super League, PSL, Saeed Ajmal, Safety, Security, Shahid Afridi, Sports, Sri Lanka

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all