Ace Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi is set to miss Pakistan’s upcoming series against England and New Zealand after injuring his right knee during the T20 World Cup final.

The Pakistan squad will once again have to deal with the absence of Afridi during the Tests at home against the aforementioned sides in the December-January period, ESPN Cricinfo reported.

The report also stated that Afridi was anyways expected to miss the Test series against England, as a part of the gradual recovery of the original knee injury sustained during Galle Test match in July.

The new injury on the right knee was sustained during the 13th over the final at the MCG on Sunday, which potentially cost Pakistan the title.

Afridi ran in from long-off to catch Harry Brook and he held on to the catch as well. However, he slid while taking the catch and was immediately in some pain. He returned to bowl the 16th over, but couldn’t bowl and went back after delivering just one ball.

His right knee is expected to be in a brace according to the report and the PCB said that it would take more time to assess the injury.

Haris Rauf is expected to be in line to replace Afridi in Tests. If this happens, Rauf will make his red-ball format debut.

