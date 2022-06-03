Shaheen Afridi opens up on Umran Malik's pace, says 'speed can't help if you don't have line and length'

Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal might have won the Purple Cap for most wickets during IPL 2022, but two pacers who stole the limelight during the tournament were SRH’s Umran Malik and GT’s Lockie Ferguson. Both Umran and Lockie clocked speeds of over 150 kmph on multiple occasions, with Umran even clocking the fastest delivery of the tournament (157 kmph, only for the New Zealander to break it with a speed of 157.3 kmph during the final between GT and RR.

Umran and Lockie finished the two-month long tournament with 22 and 12 wickets respectively.

Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi is another reputed pacer known for his speed and opined on the issue of fast balls, saying that speed won’t help if there’s hardly any length or swing.

“Speed can’t help you if you don’t have line and length and swing,” said Shaheen ahead of Pakistan’s home ODI series against West Indies scheduled to begin on 8 June.

As far as the ODI series are concerned, Shaheen termed the West Indies side as a ‘strong’ unit.

“This is an important series in terms of World Cup qualification which is why we don’t want to lose any match. Also, West Indies are a strong international side and it is not as if they are sending under-19 players for this series,” Shaheen said.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three ODIs at home against West Indies, with the second and third ODIs to take place on 10 and 12 June respectively.

