Shaheen Afridi missing Asia Cup 2022 a big relief for Indian top order: Waqar Younis

Legendary pacer Waqar Younis has said that Shaheen Shah Afridi missing the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 as a result of an injury has come as a "big relief" for Indian batters. Shaheen will be missing the Asia Cup due to a knee ligament injury.

The fast bowler had accounted for the wickets of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as India lost by 10 wickets to Pakistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup. It was also the first time India lost to Pakistan in a World Cup match.

Reflecting on Shaheen’s injury, Waqar tweeted that it will be "sad" not seeing the fast bowler play in Asia Cup.

“Shaheen’s injury Big relief for the Indian top order batsmen. Sad we won’t be seeing him in #AsiaCup2022 Get fit soon Champ @iShaheenAfridi,” he posted.

Shaheen’s injury Big relief for the Indian top order batsmen. Sad we won’t be seeing him in #AsiaCup2022 Get fit soon Champ @iShaheenAfridi pic.twitter.com/Fosph7yVHs — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) August 20, 2022

Pakistan are yet to name a replacement for the 22-year-old pacer for the Asia Cup.

“I have spoken with Shaheen and he is understandably upset with the news, but he is brave young man who has vowed to come back strongly to serve his country and team. Although he has made progress during his rehabilitation in Rotterdam, it is now clear he will require more time and is likely to return to competitive cricket in October," said PCB Chief Medical Officer in a release announcing the news.

Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan also spoke about Shaheen's injury and hoped he will be back for the T20 World Cup in October.

“Shaheen's our best bowler, so, of course, we'll miss him. It's unfortunate that he won't be available for the Asia Cup. But we're hopeful he will be available for future series and the World Cup. We'll have to play ruthless cricket. Our team culture is such that we never relax against any team," said Shadab.

