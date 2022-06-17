Shahbaz Ahmed achieves a rare feat during Ranji Trophy semis between Bengal and MP

Bengal face an uphill task against Madhya Pradesh in the semi-final match of Ranji Trophy 2021-22 as they have been handed a 350-run target to chase in the second innings.

MP had posted 341 in the first innings and then bundled out Bengal for 273 to take the lead. While the Abhimanyu Easwaran-led side conceded a lead, it was Manoj Tiwary and Shahbaz Ahmed who showed some mettle and scored individual tons.

Tiwary was joined by Shahbaz when they were tottering at 54/5 and the two batters stitched a partnership of 183 runs for the sixth wicket before the former eventually departed for 102 off 211.

Shahbaz tried to hold the fort from one end but couldn't do that for a longer time and was dismissed for 116.

The left-handed all-rounder didn't stop his good show in the match here and returned with a fifer in the second innings. MP were looking all set to post a massive total with Rajat Patidar and skipper Aditya Shrivastava in the middle.

The two had already put up a 151-run stand for the third wicket before the left-arm spinner got into the act and removed his RCB teammate for 79 after trapping him in front of the stumps.

Patidar's wicket opened the gates and Bengal picked wickets at regular intervals to bowl out the side for 281. Shahbaz's wickets included the dismissals of Patidar, Akshat Raghuwanshi who had taken on the spinners in the first innings quite well, Saransh Jain, Puneet Datey and Kumar Kartikeya.

Apart from him, Pradipta Pramanik picked up four wickets for his side.

