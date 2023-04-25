Veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane made a return to Team India’s Test squad after a gap of 15 months, after he was named in the squad to face Australia in the World Test Championship final in June.

While many were extremely happy with Rahane’s return to the Indian Test team, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra raised some questions over BCCI’s team selection for the showpiece event, especially questioning why Suryakumar Yadav was left out of the squad after just one Tests.

Suryakumar was included in India’s squad for the home Test series against Australia earlier this year, but only played one Test, scoring eight runs off 20 deliveries in the first Test in Nagpur.

“Happy for Rahane. But how does the SKY inclusion-exclusion make sense?? Select kyon kiya…kar liya toh ek match ke baad drop kyon kiya,” Aakash Chopra tweeted on Tuesday afternoon.

Happy for Rahane. But how does the SKY inclusion-exclusion make sense?? Select kyon kiya…kar liya toh ek match ke baad drop kyon kiya? — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 25, 2023

Former India coach Ravi Shastri, called it the ‘best Indian team selected’, while praising the selectors and team management for the decisions.

Best Indian team selected. Well done selectors and team management 🇮🇳 #WTCFinal2023 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/olIK46GO96 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 25, 2023

Rahane last played a Test for India, against South Africa in January 2022, and following a string of poor performances back then, he was dropped from the Test series against Sri Lanka later that year.

Rahane is currently playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL, where he has scored 209 runs from five matches at a strike-rate of 199.05.

As far as India’s Test squad is concerned, it does not feature Ishan Kishana swell, but does include KS Bharat, while KL Rahul also returns to the side.

The WTC final will be played at The Oval in London from 7 June.

