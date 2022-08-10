Ireland vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I: Ireland vs Afghanistan Head-to-Head Records and Stats

Ireland has made a concrete start in their five-match T20 International series against Afghanistan. After coming off a series of disappointing results on home soil, the hosts bounced back well to clinch the first T20I with a confident 7-wicket win. Both teams will now square off for the second game, which is slated to be held tomorrow at Belfast’s Civil Service Cricket Club at 8:00 PM IST. Though their previous encounters saw Afghanistan winning most of the games, the new Irish brigade seems eager to reverse the situation.

In the last meeting, the Andrew Balbirnie-led side outplayed the visitors in every department. Batting first, Afghanistan posted 168 runs on the scoreboard powered by opener Usman Ghani’s 42-ball 59. Barry McCarthy’s three-wicket haul against the visitors was definitely a treat to watch.

In response, Ireland pulled off a fine start to the chase as skipper Andrew Balbirnie scored 51 runs. Wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tucker also breached the 50-run mark and made the task easy for the remaining batters. In the latter half of Ireland's innings, Harry Tector continued the show. He registered a quickfire 15-ball 25 to take his side home. Afghanistan’s star spinner Rashid Khan failed to deliver anything significant.

The upcoming clash will be an exciting one as Ireland will look to further their lead while Afghanistan will try to put up a strong competition in front of the hosts.

Ireland vs Afghanistan T20I Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 19

Ireland: 05

Afghanistan: 14

No Result: 00

Ireland vs Afghanistan Previous T20 International:

In the last clash between these two sides, Ireland beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast on 9 August 2022.

Last 5 T20 International Results:

Ireland won by 7 wickets.

Match tied but Ireland won the one-over eliminator.

Afghanistan won by 21 runs.

Afghanistan won by 11 runs. (D/L Method)

Afghanistan won by 32 runs.

Possible Playing XIs:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c),Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Joshua Little. Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai,Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq.

