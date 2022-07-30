Scotland vs New Zealand Only ODI 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad Updates

Scotland put up a dismal showing in their T20I series against New Zealand. The Richie Berrington-led unit was completely dismantled in the series and lost their last fixture by a margin of 102 runs. The hosts will be aiming to let go of their poor form and put up a spirited fight at Edinburgh in the only ODI on 31 July at 3:30 pm IST.

New Zealand have managed to move past their poor show in the Test series against England. The Black Caps have proved their mettle in white-ball cricket by completely decimating Ireland and Scotland. The visitors will be keen to continue their victorious streak in the one-off ODI as well.

The Mitchell Santner-led team has done well in all departments. Their find of the summer has been Michael Bracewell, who scored a half-century in the last fixture as well. The Black Caps have also been buoyed by the performances of Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman and Finn Allen.

As for Scotland, the hosts have been lagging behind in both batting and bowling. Their bowlers have been ineffective, while their batters have not been able to get out and score. The Scottish side needs to put up a team effort to pose any kind of challenge to New Zealand.

Scotland vs New Zealand One Day International Telecast and Live Streaming:

The Scotland vs New Zealand ODI 2022 will be live streamed on the Fancode app and website.

Scotland vs New Zealand ODI Dream11 Prediction:

Captain: Michael Bracewell

Vice-captain: Michael Rippon

Suggested Playing XI Scotland vs New Zealand ODI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batters: Finn Allen, Kyle Coetzer, George Munsey, Mark Chapman

Wicket-keeper: Dane Cleaver

All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham

Bowlers: Michael Rippon, Hamza Tahir, Ben Sears

Possible Playing XIs:

Scotland: Richie Berrington (captain), Kyle Coetzer, Matthew Cross, Chris Sole, George Munsey, Michael Leask, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Hamza Tahir, Chris Greaves, Gavin Main

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Mark Chapman, Fine Allen, Michael Bracewell, Dane Cleaver, James Neesham, Jacob Duffy, Daryl Mitchell, Ish Sodhi, Michael Rippon, Ben Sears.

