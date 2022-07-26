Scotland vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2022: SCOT vs NZ head-to-head records and stats

After thrashing Ireland 3-0 in both the ODI and T20 series, New Zealand will now face off against Scotland at Edinburgh for the first T20I of the two-game series. The match will start at 7 pm IST on 27 July.

Scotland will be playing their first T20 series since they crashed out of the ICC T20 World Cup last year. The side will also miss the presence of former skipper Kyle Coetzer, who recently stepped down from T20Is with immediate effect.

The Scottish side has lost its previous two encounters against New Zealand. However, that should not stop them from putting their best foot forward and taking on a resurgent Black Caps on Wednesday.

New Zealand have been phenomenal in their Ireland series. Though they did stumble a bit in places, they managed to win all their fixtures against the Andrew Balbirnie-led brigade. They will now be hoping to continue their momentum against Scotland.

The Mitchell Santner-led squad will also be keen to test out their winning combinations ahead of the T20 World Cup in October-November this year. While the visitors may be the favourites to win the fixture, Scotland will do their best to put in hurdles on their path to victory.

Scotland vs New Zealand 1st T20I Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 2

New Zealand: 2

Scotland: 0

Scotland vs New Zealand Previous T20 International:

In the last encounter between the sides, New Zealand won by 16 runs in Dubai on 3 November 2021.

Last 2 T20 International Results:

New Zealand won by 16 runs.

New Zealand won by 6 wickets.

Possible Playing XIs:

Scotland: Richie Berrington (captain), Matthew Cross, Michael Jones, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Hamza Tahir, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Oliver Hairs.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Glenn Phillips, Fine Allen, Michael Bracewell, Dane Cleaver, James Neesham, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy, Daryl Mitchell, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.