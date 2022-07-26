Scotland vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2022: Edinburgh weather update

Scotland has been in the eye of a storm after the country’s cricket board resigned just before of the publication of a report on institutional racism in the sport.

The board members have also apologised “to everyone who has experienced racism, or any other form of discrimination, in cricket in Scotland.” The country's reckoning with racism in the gentleman's game comes just after former skipper Kyle Coetzer, announced his immediate retirement from T20Is.

Now, the Richie Berrington-led side will be keen to shift the focus back to the game when they encounter New Zealand on 27 July for the first T20 match at Edinburgh. View Board of Cricket Scotland’s statement here:

On the other hand, the Mitchell Santner-led Black Caps are on a high after their brilliant show against Ireland. After a clean sweep in both the T20 and ODI series, the visitors will be aiming to repeat their victory run against Scotland. They will especially be banking on Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell to see them through.

The upcoming fixture will take place at Edinburgh’s Grange Cricket Club Ground. The pitch is friendly for batters. The team winning the toss will likely want to bat first. Pacers can also find some support on the ground. The fixture will depend on who can ultimately bat better on the surface.

Weather report:

Edinburgh will be cloudy and humid on match day. While the rainy weather of the past few days is unlikely to repeat itself, there are very slight chances of a downpour on 27 July. The temperatures will range from 11 to 19 degree Celsius. The wind speed will be about 10 kmph the whole day.

Possible Playing XIs:

Scotland: Richie Berrington (captain), Matthew Cross, Michael Jones, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Sharif, Mark Watt, Hamza Tahir, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Oliver Hairs.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Glenn Phillips, Fine Allen, Michael Bracewell, Dane Cleaver, James Neesham, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy, Daryl Mitchell, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.