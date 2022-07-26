Scotland vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad updates

Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand will be extremely high on confidence after their clean sweep against Ireland. This should give them a lot of confidence when they clash with Scotland on 27 July. The first T20I of the two-game series will be played In Edinburgh.

For the Black Caps, Michael Bracewell has been the find of the summer. The all-rounder has been crucial in the fixtures against Ireland. He could be the key to victory in Scotland as well.

As for the Scottish side, they have been in the eye of controversy after a report found the country’s national board to be ‘institutionally racist’. Just before the publication of the report, the Cricket Board of Scotland resigned.

The hosts will be aiming to keep their heads focused on the game ahead rather than the controversy. The Richie Berrington-led squad will also be hoping to improve upon its performance after last year’s dismal rout at the T20 World Cup.

Scotland will be relying on batters like George Munsey and Matthew Cross. Michael Jones, who was the highest run-getter for Durham in the T20 Blast this season, will make his debut in the T20 unit. This could give the hosts some added batting power before the first match.

Scotland vs New Zealand 1st T20 International Telecast and Live Streaming:

The Scotland vs New Zealand 1st T20I will be live streamed on Fancode website and app.

Scotland vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction:

Captain: Michael Bracewell

Vice-captain: George Munsey

Suggested Playing XI Scotland vs New Zealand 1st T20 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batsmen: Michael Jones, Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, George Munsey

Wicket-keeper: Dane Cleaver

All-rounders: Micheal Rippon, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers: Lockie Ferguson, Safyaan Sharif

Possible Playing XIs:

Scotland: Richie Berrington (captain), Matthew Cross, Michael Jones, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Hamza Tahir, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Oliver Hairs.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Glenn Phillips, Fine Allen, Michael Bracewell, Dane Cleaver, James Neesham, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy, Daryl Mitchell, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.