Sarfaraz Khan failed to make it to the India Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia in February despite some terrific domestic performances. Senior batter and Mumbai teammate Suryakumar Yadav, who is already a regular in the T20I side and part of the ODI setup, was instead picked in the squad.

Sarfaraz has now said that 32-year-old Suryakumar’s selection, who is yet to play a Test for India and only made his international debut in 2021, has acted as an inspiration for the young batter. Sarfaraz also shared that he shares a good bond with his “friend” Suryakumar.

“Obviously it is (on his selection being inspirational). Suryakumar is a good friend of mine. And we spend a lot of time together when we are in the team together. I get to learn a lot of things from him. He had to wait for a long time but the way he has been playing, he has taken on his experience together, so that makes things easy,” he told journalist Vimal Kumar.

25-year-old Sarfaraz has scored over 900 runs in each of the last two seasons in the Ranji Trophy and has three centuries to his name in the ongoing 2022-23 season. Yet, the middle-order batter has found it tough to break into the squad given the competition in the national team.

After he was ignored by the selectors for the Australia series, Sarfaraz had spoken about his disappointment in an interview with the Times of India.

“When the team was announced and my name wasn’t there, I was very sad. Anyone in my place in this world would’ve been sad, because I had expected to be picked, but wasn’t (chosen). Yesterday, I was sad the whole day, when we travelled from Guwahati to Delhi. I was thinking about what and why it happened. I was feeling very lonely. I cried too,” Sarfaraz had said.

